Police: Driver who went airborne in Beltline crash cited for OWI, booked for probation violation

Girl taken into custody after exchanging stolen dog for reward, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police took a girl into custody earlier this week after she reportedly tried exchanging a stolen dog for a reward offered by the dog’s owners. Authorities started searching for Malloy, a 10-week-old brown-and-white Boston Terrier, after his owner’s car was stolen on Madison’s east side on Thursday.
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
Bicyclist’s death brings Madison’s Vision Zero efforts back in focus
MADISON, Wis. — The crash that killed a bicyclist on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon was the third fatality involving a pedestrian or cyclist in the city this year as local leaders continue their efforts to make streets safer. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at...
Beloit police make arrest in March 2021 homicide, crediting community tips
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say they have arrested someone suspected of a deadly shooting in March of last year, adding they believe more arrests could be made soon. Police have been investigating the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson since March 30, 2021, when he was shot on the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m., with police reporting at the time that Jefferson was shot while he was outside. They believe the shooting was a targeted incident.
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side
The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital for medical attention. All southbound lanes of Stoughton Road were between Buckeye and Pflaum roads for two and a half hours due to the crash. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation first reported the closure around 2:20 p.m.; the road reopened just before 4:50 p.m.
Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park...
Self-defense or intentional? Woman says nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following domestic disturbance Saturday in east Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman says her nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following a domestic disturbance on the city’s east side Saturday night, claiming it was done in self-defense after the man attacked her and her loved ones. The woman, who asked News 3 Now not to share...
Dane County residents indicted by federal grand jury over gun purchase
Department of Justice officials said Kratochwill-Loomis is accused of indicating on Firearms Transaction Record forms that she was the actual buyer of a 9mm pistol when she was really trying to buy the gun for McIntosh. The forms are required by federal law when buying a firearm. Both Kratchowill-Loomis and...
Dane County Board of Supervisors Black Caucus unveils new plan for Jail Consolidation Project
MADISON, Wis. — The Black Caucus of the Dane County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday announced a new plan for the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project. If adopted, the new plan would resolve the county’s current impasse on the project due to the need for more funding to complete the plan as it stands.
SSM Health adds blood drives to help address shortage made worse by severe weather in parts of US
MADISON, Wis. — The severe storms and flooding being seen in parts of the United States are having an impact on blood drives and scheduled donations, contributing to a shortage of blood. SSM Health said there is an urgent need for donations, which is why the organization has scheduled...
Registration open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season; volunteers needed
MADISON, Wis. — Registration is now open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season. Girls on the Run is an after-school empowerment program that integrates running, but it’s far more than just a running program. It also teaches life skills like empathy and how to be a good friend while helping participants build confidence and kindness.
Thursday marks absentee deadlines for August primary
MADISON, Wis. — Thursday marks the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot by mail and is one of a series of upcoming deadlines voters face before the polls close Aug. 9. All requests must be into the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 4, which in...
How you can donate school supplies with just a few clicks
MADISON, Wis. — You can help make sure local kids have everything they need to start the school year with just a few clicks of a mouse. Our annual school supply drive with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is underway, and you can once again help without leaving home. An Amazon wishlist has been set up, allowing you to check a few items off of the Boys and Girls Clubs’ supply list and have those supplies shipped directly to their office for distribution.
Area Hospitals Helping Southwest Tech Expand Nursing Program
Officials at Southwest Tech in Fennimore are making plans to expand its nursing program with the help of $450,000 from area hospitals. With the additional funding, Southwest Tech plans to enroll nursing students twice per year, with the goal of graduating more students more often to address the state’s nursing shortage. Six area hospitals have joined the effort: Platteville’s Southwest Health, Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien and Richland Hospital and Clinics in Richland Center. Each hospital pledged $75,000 to be paid in the next three years to help Southwest Tech. The college usually admitted nursing students each August. Starting in 2023, it will also enroll students in January. Cynde Larsen, executive dean of health sciences at Southwest Tech says this should help get people into the associate nursing degree program sooner, and put them into the workforce earlier than if they had to wait for August.
Badgers sound off during annual media day
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin kicks off fall camp on Wednesday, but before they hit the field, the Badgers had to field some questions.
Wisconsin picked to win fourth straight Big Ten championship
MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten released its preseason poll, and Wisconsin is projected to finish exactly where they’ve finished each of the last three seasons: on top. Wisconsin earned the top spot in the poll ahead of Nebraska and Minnesota. UW begins league play on September 23rd when they host Northwestern.
Nick Herbig named to Bednarik Award watch list
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the best defensive player in college football on Monday. Herbig is coming off a sophomore campaign where he led UW in sacks and was third on the team...
Braelon Allen believes Badgers have best backfield in the nation
MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers stepped up to the mic in Indy at Big Ten Media Days it was Big Ten title or bust. That theme carried over to their annual media day at Camp Randall, except Braelon Allen took it a step further. The sophomore running back...
