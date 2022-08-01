Wisconsin receives first payment from national opioid settlement

Read on www.wglr.com
Related
wglr.com
Evers pardons 49 more people, bringing total to 603
“It is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as governor to have the opportunity to grant a fresh start to folks who’ve made efforts to learn and grow from their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Forgiveness is an important value I know we all share as Wisconsinites, and I’m grateful for the Pardon Advisory Board for continuing to prioritize this work, giving folks second chances so they can continue their work giving back.”
wglr.com
Pediatrician recommends flu and COVID vaccinations ahead of back-to-school season
MADISON, Wis. – SSM Health pediatrician Dr. Dan Beardmore is emphasizing the importance of childhood immunizations and why families should follow recommended immunization schedules. Dr. Beardmore said the time to get protected begins in the early days of a child’s educational endeavors. “As kids enter their preschool or...
wglr.com
Trump campaigns for Michels in Waukesha days ahead of primary election
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Days before Wisconsinites head to the polls in the state’s primary election, former President Donald Trump campaigned in Waukesha for Tim Michels, a fellow businessman and one of the Republicans hoping to become Wisconsin’s next governor. Trump took to the podium just before 8:40...
wglr.com
SSM Health adds blood drives to help address shortage made worse by severe weather in parts of US
MADISON, Wis. — The severe storms and flooding being seen in parts of the United States are having an impact on blood drives and scheduled donations, contributing to a shortage of blood. SSM Health said there is an urgent need for donations, which is why the organization has scheduled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
wglr.com
Black River Falls’ new cranberry research station aims to keep Wisconsin at top of industry
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The new Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station unveiled Friday is intended to help Wisconsin maintain its status as the world’s most productive cranberry region. The Wisconsin Cranberry Research Foundation will operate the Black River Falls station as the center of the state’s cranberry...
wglr.com
DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
Enbridge officials said they couldn’t find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven’t detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department officials said. Line 5 runs...
wglr.com
Madison resident travels to Kentucky to help with disaster response
MADISON, Wis. — While Kentuckians continue to grapple with historic rainfall and flooding, Wisconsin-based volunteers with the American Red Cross are heading down to help with disaster relief efforts. In total, roughly 350 homes have been destroyed or sustained major damage, according to preliminary damage assessments from the Red...
Comments / 0