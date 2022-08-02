Three Patriot League Football Players Named to Stats Perform 2022 FCS Preseason All-America Squad

patriotleague.org
Related
Colerain football has plenty of talent to make noise in Division 1
After a first-round playoff loss last year, Colerain looks to make a deep run in 2022.
connect-bridgeport.com
One of Salem's, former WVIAC's Top Football Players and Pittsburgh Steeler, Jack Deloplaine, Passes at 68
Jack Deloplaine, a member of the Salem University Athletic Hall of Fame and arguably the greatest football player in the school's history, has passed away at the age of 68. Nicknamed "Hydroplane," the 1988 Hall of Fame inductee of the now defunct football program, recently celebrated his 68th birthday in April, according to Steelersnow.com.
Tight end watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting a 12-part series on the top players at every position, including tight end. Eleven of the area’s top players to watch at this position are presented below in alphabetical...
California’s Top 50 high school football teams: No. 37 Jesuit primed to take next step
Coach Marlon Blanton enters 11th season — 25th overall — with a new edge.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
UConn star Paige Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss entire 2022-23 season
UConn star, and Hopkins, Minnesota native Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL in her left knee and will miss the entire 2022-23 season. She was injured during a pickup basketball game.
ESPN
UCLA Bruins men's basketball team adds Italy's Abramo Canka to roster for this season
LOS ANGELES -- UCLA has added 6-foot-7 Abramo Canka of Italy to its basketball roster for the upcoming season. Canka signed a grant-in-aid and will enroll as a freshman this fall, the school said Wednesday. The NCAA cleared Canka to join UCLA after he recently played with Lokomotiv Kuban, a...
Comments / 0