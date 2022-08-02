ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Man Arrested on Child Abuse Charges After Hourslong Standoff in NW Miami-Dade

NBC Miami
 4 days ago
NBC Miami

Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie

A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts

Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman

Police have arrested a woman in New York for her role in the July murder of a woman in her Tamarac apartment, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. According to...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash

Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
DANIA BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman

A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Lauderhill man hospitalized after gunfire exchange with suspected burglars, police say

He walked out of his home in Lauderhill, aiming to ward off two suspected burglars with a gun shot into the air, police said. But the two men shot back. About 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street in Lauderhill, two men tried to break into a car outside of a home on that street. The car’s owner came outside and fired a warning shot and was met with the suspects’ own ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
Click10.com

Man surrenders after large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court. Just...

