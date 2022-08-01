Is Shopify Inc (SHOP) a Bad Choice in Software - Application Monday?

www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Great Panther Silver Ltd. (GPL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GPL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IIPR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STWD earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
WPP raises net sales outlook again after strong client spending
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - WPP (WPP.L), the world's largest advertising group, increased its annual net sales outlook on Friday after an upbeat second-quarter, boosted by strong client spending in the travel and technology industries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Japan's GPIF posts $28 billion Q1 investment loss on market turbulence
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday an investment loss of 3.75 trillion yen ($28.13 billion) for April-June, the second consecutive quarter of negative returns, as economic slowdown fears hit global stock markets.
India cenbank raises key rate 50 bps as inflation seen staying elevated
MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in as many months to cool stubbornly high inflation.
Stocks climb ahead of U.S. jobs data
HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares gained on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy as warning signs flashed in bond markets, and oil traded around its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Comments / 0