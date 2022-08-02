McMaster-Evette campaign statement on Cunningham Lt. Governor Pick

fox28media.com
myrtlebeachsc.com
PAUL GABLE’S BOMBSHELL: Who is financing SC Politics?
Reprinted entirely with permission from Paul Gable of the Grand Strand Daily. Paul Gable’s investigative excellence unlocks the questions behind REUTERS eye opening article Special Report: “A little house of secrets on the Great Plains” written by Kelly Carr and Brian Grow in 2011. Read Kelly’s article here.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Newspaper: Families of former SC Gov., Rep. Clyburn got casino shares
SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) — A national newspaper reports that the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and brother of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn were given shares of a company that leased slots machines to a North Carolina tribal casino. The casino run by the Catawba Indian Nation...
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
WTGS
South Carolina runs nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Wilson says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday. The 50-state task force aims to educate consumers, investigate, and take legal action against the telecommunications companies "responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States."
Charleston City Paper
How abortion now works in South Carolina
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24, state abortion laws, particularly in red, Southern states, changed rapidly. In South Carolina, for example, the ruling triggered a 6-week “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban and now, some lawmakers want a total ban. “The laws are designed to...
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina
C. Delores Tucker was right. Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
WTGS
Governor Kemp extends gas tax suspension in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday morning he has extended the suspension of gas tax through mid-September in Georgia. Kemp signed two Executive Orders to help ease the strain of high gas prices. We're doing our part to combat the economic headwinds caused by the President's...
kiss951.com
More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina
As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
WTGS
Embryos can now be claimed as dependents on Georgia state taxes
ATLANTA (TND) — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Georgia Department of Revenue has released new guidance stating Georgia residents can now claim the unborn as dependents on their state taxes. In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs...
abccolumbia.com
DSS: More than 33,000 children of working families are receiving childcare assistance in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Department of Social Services is assisting thousands of South Carolina families who need help paying for childcare. The assistance comes from the COVID 300 voucher program which began in 2020 and is funded by federal dollars given due to the pandemic. Connelly-Anne Ragley with...
WTGS
Unborn children can be claimed as dependents, Georgia officials say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — An unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat can now be claimed as a dependent on taxes in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Revenue released guidance on Monday outlining the tax change as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The department also stated the 11th Circuit's ruling on House Bill 481, the "heartbeat" law, brought the amendment into effect on July 20.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina back-to-school guide: What you need to know before students head back to school
GREENVILLE, S.C. — It can be stressful planning for your student for the upcoming school year. However, this ultimate guide includes school start dates, information on what you can buy tax-free this weekend and vaccination requirements. We also have a way to help others in need as they head...
