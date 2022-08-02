Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK ARRIVAL! Ste Hay is rocked when one villager returns!

Ste Hay (Kieron Richarson) is in for a BIG shock when one resident returns to the village in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

And Ste isn’t the only one. Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is also feeling very jittery when the familiar face bowls up and reveals details of the horrific trauma they’ve been subjected to at the hands of Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Gynis Barber).

Will they decide they need to make a very sharp exit from Hollyoaks before Norma can get to them too?

Nancy recently gave birth to a baby girl, Morgan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) admits to her husband, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) that she’s really missing her work.

Nancy, who is Deputy Head of Hollyoaks High, recently gave birth to their baby daughter, Morgan in a classroom with the help of Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) who was forced to become a makeshift midwife!

Darren and Nancy tied the knot (again) not long ago. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Darren wants to support Nancy and says he can look after Morgan so that she can get back to work.

However he might soon live to regret his offer when it becomes apparent that he has bitten off way more than he can chew!

Felix Westwood pictured with DS Zoe Anderson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) notices that Felix has been acting a little strange.

Zoe quickly becomes suspicious that he might know where his son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is hiding.

DeMarcus made a swift exit from the village after being caught up in the fatal stabbing of Zoe’s colleague, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

DeMarcus left the village after being accused of stabbing policeman, Saul Reeves. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Zoe’s grandmother, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) is worried that all the stress of the murder investigation is taking its toll on Zoe.

Pearl encourages Zoe to have some downtime with her colleague Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) and takes matters into her own hands by inviting Sam over to the house as a surprise for Zoe.

However the atmosphere quickly grows tense when Felix walks in!

Later on, Felix opens up to Zoe and reveals where DeMarcus is hiding!

What will Zoe do with the information?

Cindy has been bereft since her fiancé Luke died. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), who is still grieving following the tragic death of her fiancé, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy), is feeling lonely and in need of company.

Cindy decides to move in with Grace Black (Tamara Wall) who is also grieving following the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Saul.

Will the two women be able to support and comfort each other as new housemates?

The signs aren’t good when things get off to a very rocky start for the two of them!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

