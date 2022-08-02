ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys WR James Washington (foot) will miss start of season

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Linked To Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts

If there's one thing Jerry Jones always liked on his Cowboys teams, it was stars. And Odell Beckham Jr. certainly fits the bill. On Tuesday morning's "Get Up," ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea of Dallas going after OBJ. Saying he's the best football player left on the market and the Cowboys need to go after him.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?

TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
LUBBOCK, TX
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field

A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ concerning depth at OT and WR already being tested at camp

Dallas’ concerning depth at two key positions has been discussed at length on the Silver and Blue Podcast. Now, less than a week into camp, that depth is already taking hits with injuries to Matt Waletzko and James Washington. After showing La’el Collins and Amari Cooper the door this...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys fear James Washington suffered fractured foot

The Dallas Cowboys fear that wide receiver James Washington suffered a fracture in his right foot during practice Monday afternoon, according to Adam Schefter. Washington was carted off the field following a deep downfield play at the practice. Todd Archer later reported that Washington will miss six to 10 weeks following surgery scheduled for Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Camp: Does WR Room Still Need Trade Help?

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room was thought by many to be a little thin after the team traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. … adding to speculation that Dallas might trade for or sign a veteran. The group lacked experience. CeeDee Lamb is expected to be...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Injured: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys are already lacking some notable depth at wide receiver right now, following the Amari Cooper trade and the Michael Gallup injury. Dak Prescott's weapons might've just taken another hit. Cowboys wide receiver James Washington had to be carted off the field on Monday. That is not good.
NFL
Yardbarker

Possible Reinforcements For The Cowboys At Wide Receiver

On Monday, Cowboys WR James Washington suffered a foot injury that put him out of work for 6-10 weeks. This loss is massive. The team will likely be without Micheal Gallup for at least the first few games of the regular season. With Washington going down, the team can look at free agency for some veteran help. They could also continue the trend of replacing a proven veteran with some youth.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys WR Has Message For Fans After Tough Injury News

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington received tough injury news this week. The former Pittsburgh Steeler is going to miss significant time both in training camp and the upcoming 2022 season. Washington suffered a fractured foot in practice this week. Early timetables have him returning anywhere from six to 10 weeks...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Game Haus

WR Marquise Brown Arrested for Speeding

New Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Arizona on Wednesday morning. Apparently, Brown was arrested with a charge of “criminal speeding.” That could mean he was exceeding 85 mph, exceeding a speed limit by 20 mph and exceeding 35 mph while approaching a school zone. It is unclear at this time which rule/rules he is guilty of breaking.
NFL

