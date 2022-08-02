Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?

Authorities in southeast Minnesota are still investigating a fish kill that involved at least 2,500 fish in Rush Creek. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of of Natural Resources launched an investigation into the die-off event last week. The cause is still unclear, but authorities (and some anglers) believe it was likely the result of fertilizer runoff from nearby farms.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO