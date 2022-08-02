Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?

97zokonline.com
Fish Kill Hits Famed Trout Stream in Minnesota
Authorities in southeast Minnesota are still investigating a fish kill that involved at least 2,500 fish in Rush Creek. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of of Natural Resources launched an investigation into the die-off event last week. The cause is still unclear, but authorities (and some anglers) believe it was likely the result of fertilizer runoff from nearby farms.
Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
Local teen cleans gravestones
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 17-year-old Riley Gaetz said his family is interested in genealogy and likes to learn more about their family tree. So, when Riley was choosing a service project for Eagle Scouts, cleaning gravestones just seemed to fit. “So, when you’re looking at the graves, most of...
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
