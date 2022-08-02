Alexandria Restaurant Week Flip-Ebook Menus Now Accessible

streetfoodblog.com
Related
Time Out Global
Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar
The food is quite good at Klaw, yes, but before getting into that, let’s talk about the building. Built in the roaring ’20s Spanish Revival style, it becomes a centenarian in 2026 and is full of ornate details, like the flourishings around tall arched windows. It’s a downright miracle that it survived in a city where developers tear buildings down just to stay in the habit. Walking up to the portico, it feels special, like heading out to a rumrunner supper club with fellow flappers, a theme that continues well into the dessert course.
hotelnewsme.com
Mondoux The Beach, JBR, participates in Summer Restaurant Week Limited-time menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner as part of Dubai Summer Surprises
If Mondoux The Beach, JBR, has been on your bucket list of restaurants to visit, then there’s no better time than now to treat your family and friends to a delicious homemade meal, whether breakfast, lunch or dinner. Bright, spacious and exuding a chic and relaxed vibe, the European eatery’s JBR location is participating in the second edition of Summer Restaurant Week – taking place between 12th and 28th August – as part of Dubai Summer Surprises.
The Unusual Location Of One Hell's Kitchen Restaurant
The world definitely doesn't lack strange restaurants for adventurous diners to experiment with, but for celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, it's only right that the locations are especially exotic. Ramsay certainly isn't short of restaurants. There are 40 eateries associated with him across the globe, according to the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants website, including in the vibrant destinations of London, Las Vegas, and Kuala Lumpur.
Time Out Global
The 14 best restaurants in Brick Lane
From curry houses to bagels and posh restaurants to street food, Brick Lane’s restaurants span every continent and budget. Until fairly recently, Brick Lane’s restaurant scene was known for one thing: curry. After newly arrived Bengali immigrants set up Indian restaurants here in the ’60s and ’70s, Brick Lane became the place to go for curry and BYO beer – and you’ll still find plenty of these old-school joints among Brick Lane’s restaurants, many employing ‘tikka touts’ offering meal deals to get passers-by through the door. But over the last decade or so there’s been an explosion in new Brick Lane restaurants run by a trendier new wave of arrivals. Today’s Brick Lane restaurants include vegan joints, fried chicken restaurants, and upscale dining spots that would have been unthinkable here 20 years ago, and of course the iconic bagel shops. Get stuck in with our guide below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item
Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
Thrillist
Heinz Is Launching New Chef-Inspired Condiments to Upgrade Your Cooking
Heinz has more up its sleeve than just a bottle of ketchup, even if that ketchup is the GOAT. The food manufacturing company is launching an entire line of chef-inspired condiments to upgrade your cooking. The Heinz 57 condiment collection includes crunch sauces and infused honey in several flavors and...
Food Beast
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Will Finally Become a Permanent Menu Item This Fall
Back in September 2020, Taco Bell announced that their wildly popular Mexican Pizza would be removed as a menu option. Hoping to offer a more efficient restaurant experience, the franchise giant also pulled another dozen items two months prior. Fans of Taco Bell are used to these sudden menu changes...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
After a slow burn, churros become a hot restaurant menu item
Some food and beverage trends hit the menu like a bolt out of the blue. A good example of the phenomenon is the meteoric rise of White Claw that reached dizzying sales heights virtually overnight in 2018, created the hard-seltzer category and opened the flood gates to competitors too numerous to mention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Restaurant Where You Can Only Get One Type Of Sandwich
Walk into most any restaurant that sells sandwiches and browse their menu. Hot subs, cold subs, turkey, BLT, wraps, and melts — needless to say, there's quite a lot a restaurant can put between two pieces of bread. But all of those sandwich options can sometimes be overwhelming, can't they? What if restaurants embraced simple, no-frills classics like the peanut butter and jelly sandwich? It's an incredibly simple, yet popular sandwich (with your average kid eating about 1,500 sandwiches before graduating high school, per the National Peanut Board), so why not just focus on that?
Time Out Global
Chippendale favourite LP's Quality Meats will close its restaurant for good
Though it pains us deeply to report this, Chippendale's favourite smoked-meat masters LP's Quality Meats will close its restaurant doors for good. For eight years, the streets of Chippo have been filled with plumes of delicious cherrywood while chef and owner Luke Powel,l alongside partner and manager Tanya Houghton, served specialty snags, cold-smoked trout, mash and gravy and just about everything you can think to smoke to the eager masses.
Changes to Fast-Food Menus in 2022
As the economy remains volatile, fast-food chains attempt to keep up with consumer demand while managing their bottom lines. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TasteofHome.com, People.com, Wikipedia.org, and CNN.com.
ComicBook
Pizza Hut Launching 4 New Menu Items
Pizza Hut may be known for its pizza – the brand even recently brought back the beloved Edge pizza for a limited time – but the iconic restaurant is branching out a bit with its menu and that includes the launch of four new oven-baked pastas. This will mark the first time that Pizza Hut has not only expanded but revamped their pasta offering lineup with new varieties and ingredients, including penne pasta and new sauces. The new pastas are available beginning Thursday, July 28th at restaurants nationwide.
Comments / 0