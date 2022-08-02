Alexandria Restaurant Week Flip-Ebook Menus Now Accessible

From curry houses to bagels and posh restaurants to street food, Brick Lane’s restaurants span every continent and budget. Until fairly recently, Brick Lane’s restaurant scene was known for one thing: curry. After newly arrived Bengali immigrants set up Indian restaurants here in the ’60s and ’70s, Brick Lane became the place to go for curry and BYO beer – and you’ll still find plenty of these old-school joints among Brick Lane’s restaurants, many employing ‘tikka touts’ offering meal deals to get passers-by through the door. But over the last decade or so there’s been an explosion in new Brick Lane restaurants run by a trendier new wave of arrivals. Today’s Brick Lane restaurants include vegan joints, fried chicken restaurants, and upscale dining spots that would have been unthinkable here 20 years ago, and of course the iconic bagel shops. Get stuck in with our guide below.

