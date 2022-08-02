Labor CU Expands FOM to Include LCLAA

www.cutoday.info
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
CNBC
40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months,...
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
cryptonewsz.com
ICPort Completes $20M Seed Round and Adopts the Name Web3Port
An engine for Web build projects, Web3Port (formerly ICPort), helps startup companies grow from nothing into something. They aim to establish a transparent, decentralized accelerator alliance that expands the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Access to investors, token design, go-to-market plans, and other crucial resources is provided to blockchain startup companies and...
Wells Fargo Completes Comprehensive Review of Diverse Candidate Slate Guidelines
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that it is reinstating its diverse candidate slate guidelines following a pause that started in June. Over the past six weeks, the company completed a review of diverse candidate slate hiring approaches and interviewed Wells Fargo recruiters and hiring managers to determine what’s working and what’s not. The company has also engaged a broader set of employees in listening sessions since mid-May.
Parafin Raises $60M Led by GIC to Help Every Company Launch Embedded Financial Services for Small Businesses
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Parafin, a fintech infrastructure startup that companies such as marketplaces, vertical SaaS, and payment processors rely on to launch and embed financial services for their sellers, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series B financing round led by GIC, bringing its total equity funding to $94 million. This round includes participation from new and existing investors, including Series A and Seed lead investors Thrive Capital and Ribbit Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005309/en/ Parafin products desktop (Photo: Business Wire)
psychologytoday.com
Should You Accept That Job Promotion?
Accepting a job promotion typically seems like a no-brainer. Because employers use job promotions as a reward for performance, we can miss the downsides. Your satisfaction at work rests on examining whether the new role is a good match with your interests, skills, and longer-term goals. Angela was excited to...
Foot Locker Has Invested $54 Million in Educational, Economic Opportunities In Black Communities
Footwear and athletic retailer Foot Locker began National Black Business Month in a big way. announcing it has invested close to $54 million in the Black community through its fiscal year ending in 2021. NBC News reported that the investment was made by Foot Locker to fund the Leading Educational...
Synctera Launches Compliance Program Ground Control
FinTech platform Synctera has launched Ground Control, a banking and compliance program designed to help creators of financial products ensure they are meeting banking and financial regulatory obligations. Ground Control gives FinTech builders the choice of having compliance tasks managed by Synctera, including know your customer (KYC), Bank Secrecy Act...
AstroPay appoints Fayyaz Ansari as Chief Financial Officer
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- AstroPay, the payment solution of choice for millions of users globally, today announced the appointment of Fayyaz Ansari as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005257/en/ AstroPay appoints Fayyaz Ansari as Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Kevin Carpenter Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is pleased to announce that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to the 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. Also recognized was Jill Pemberton, chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who serves on the Board of Directors of The Toro Company.
BankiFi Appoints Tom Shen as Chair of the Board to Lead Expansion Globally
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- BankiFi, a leading provider of embedded banking solutions, has appointed Tom Shen as chair of the company’s global Board of Directors. As chair of the board, Shen will oversee top-level decision making and developments to grow BankiFi’s global presence and fulfill the company’s mission to provide cutting edge embedded banking platforms for small and medium businesses (SMB). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005086/en/ Tom Shen, experienced financial technology entrepreneur, will bring his expertise to the BankiFi Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Benzinga
Kion, Booz Allen Hamilton Enter Strategic Partnership
Kion, a cloud enablement solution provider, has established a strategic partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp BAH. This partnership will join Kion's cloud enablement solution with Booz Allen's technology transformation and managed services expertise to provide government clients with complete cloud management and governance capabilities. Kion and Booz Allen...
Trumble, Inc. Announces Mike Prins Has Joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Trumble, Inc. announced Mike Prins has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005115/en/ Mike Prins, CEO of Trumble, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Compliance Complexities Hamper Growth at Fledgling FinTechs
Eric Greenstein, product manager of compliance and fraud at Modern Treasury, told PYMNTS that the rules of anti-money laundering (AML) and the Bank Secrecy Act can be boiled down to one truism: If you don’t have a compliance program — geared toward battling money laundering and terrorism financing — you won’t get onboarded by a bank.
Meta’s C-Suite Shuffle Follows Growing Trend Toward More Strategic Role for CFOs
In conjunction with its Q2 earnings report, Meta — the company formerly known as Facebook — announced that as of Nov. 1, current Chief Financial Officer David Wehner would take on a new role as "Meta's first chief strategy officer, where he will oversee the company's strategy and corporate development. Susan Li, Meta's current vice president of finance, will be promoted and serve as Meta's chief financial officer.”
EFG Names Industry Leader to Expand Its Training, Compliance and Recruiting Capabilities
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- EFG Companies today announced automotive industry sales and operations leader Kim Kotz Carroll has joined the company as Vice President of Training and Recruiting. Today, each of EFG’s F&I training graduates produce an average of $206,000 in additional annual revenue. The company also maintains an average of $2,051 in client F&I PRU. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2N2SfM0. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005143/en/ Kim Kotz Carroll has joined EFG Companies as Vice President of Training and Recruiting, boosting the company’s award-winning client engagement model which incorporates ongoing sales, F&I and compliance training to meet each dealership’s unique goals. (Photo: Business Wire)
