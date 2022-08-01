Dirty dozen: 12 forest fires sparked in one weekend

Read on www.heraldandnews.com
Related
Herald and News
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
Herald and News
Firefighters make gains against deadly McKinney fire in Siskiyou County
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year, but forecasters warned Thursday that spiking temperatures and plunging humidity levels could create conditions for further growth. After five days of no containment, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County near the...
Herald and News
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Aug. 6, 2022
A Ford and a Packard, both bearing California license plates, owners unknown, furnished spectators considerable amusement yesterday afternoon when they became entangled at Sixth and Main. According to spectators, the Ford sought to dive under the nose of the Packard, which seemed to resent this action. When the two were unmerged the portion of the Ford remaining was towed to a garage by the Packard, now recovering from its fit of anger.
Herald and News
Hooking a sturgeon in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — So many places are poorly named. Take my hometown, Klamath Falls, for instance. The “falls” are a glorified rapid. When I stand at their base during average flow, the top of the “falls” are below my waist. Now, as an angler, I’m all for exaggerating a little bit, but this is a stretch by any means. Given my origins, it’s nice to see a city that lives up to its namesake water feature, like Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald and News
Donate to pets displaced by the McKinney Fire at Double-C World Class Pet Resort in Klamath Falls
Double-C World Class Pet Resort in Klamath Falls is collecting donations at its location on Washburn Way to help pets that have been displaced by the McKinney wildfire near the California/Oregon border. The company posted a comprehensive list of requested items to its Facebook page Sunday. The items are for...
Herald and News
State will receive $8.5 million more in federal rent assistance funds
Oregon will get another $8.5 million in federal emergency rental assistance money, the state’s two U.S. senators recently announced. The largest portion of the money – almost $6.9 million – will go to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which manages statewide rental assistance programs. The department has paid more than $386 million in rent and utility assistance for more than 51,000 Oregon households since May 2021.
Herald and News
Season of change comes for Oregon Farm Bureau's Dave Dillon
If changes in leadership are comparable to shifting seasons, Dave Dillon reckons he’s had a “very long, full season” at the Oregon Farm Bureau. After 20 years at the state ag group’s helm, Dillon has taken a job at Food Northwest, a regional organization representing food processors.
Herald and News
A climate of conflict: Assessment of Oregon Tech shows mixed results
When the Oregon Institute of Technology extended the contract of university President Dr. Nagi Naganathan in June to run through 2027, the news sparked ripples throughout the campus and the greater Klamath Falls community. On one hand, the Board of Trustees had sent a message of stability and solidarity in its leadership at a time when OIT continues to be recognized for its educational value.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald and News
White woman calls police on Black man standing at his home
SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported.
Herald and News
Manning, Howard
Howard W. Manning passed away on July 22, 2022. Howard Manning was born Howard Wesley Manning to Andrew (Jay) and Sallie (Williams) Manning in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on August 4, 1926. He was fifth of six children. Howard graduated from Henley High School, and attended OTI. He served in the Navy during World War II, serving as an airplane mechanic in Panama. He married Evelyn Faye (Ev) Shulmire on August 4, 1950. They had six children - Rebecca (Becky), Patricia (Patsy), Lois, Christine (Chris), Linda, and John. He and Ev farmed together, raising potatoes, alfalfa, wheat, sugar beets, cattle, and sheep. Howard loved hunting and fishing, watching the Portland Trailblazers, reading westerns and sailing ship stories, and after retiring from farming, became a Master Gardener, growing flowers, vegetables, fruit, and berries. He was preceded in death by Ev, his wife of 66 years; daughters Patsy, Lois, and Becky; his parents; brothers Ralph, Jay Jr., and Don; sisters Geraldine and Mary Jane. He is survived by daughters Chris (Don) Tisdel, Linda (Rik) Vigeland; son John (Lisa) Manning; son-in-law Russ Tofell; grandchildren Brian (Sheree), Traci (Rick), Anna (Tom), Laura, Ella, Lily, Nicky, Brian, and Whitney; great-grandchildren Kelsie (Ethan), Katelyn (Michael), Dakota, Jasmine, Hayden, Savion, and Savannah, furry granddaughter Willow, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be planned for the Fall.
Herald and News
Yerkovich, Linda Fay
Lifelong Klamath Falls resident, Linda Yerkovich, 79, passed away at her home on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born June 3, 1943. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and DJ Kersten of Klamath Falls; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sisters, Mickey Collier of Klamath Falls and Kathy Marin of Mt. Shasta, Calif. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, George, in January of this year, daughter, Lori Yerkovich Ely and her parents, Grady and Geneva Pugh. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Herald and News
Klamath Falls Falcons look to surprise at Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series
The Klamath Falls Falcons are off to Ephrata, Wash., to compete in the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series. After last year’s trip to nationals, they’re taking some extra motivation along for the ride.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald and News
Gun safety regulations on November ballot could cost local governments
Only one of the four statewide ballot measures Oregonians will vote on in November comes at a financial cost to local governments. That measure would ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, require a firearm safety course, tighten licensing and create stricter background checks on weapons’ purchases. A committee involving the Secretary of State’s Office and legislative analysts determined it would cost the state over $23 million, but generate about the same amount in revenue. The measure would cost local governments up to $31 million in its first year.
Herald and News
Hughes, Spencer Michael
Spencer Michael Hughes was born 6/7/1990 and passed 7/29/2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6th at noon at Davenport's Chapel, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, Or. Celebration of life immediately following a procession to Hughes Towing, 5645 Hwy. 97 N.
Herald and News
Arant, Vernie
Vernie George Arant, 92, former resident of Klamath Falls, died July 25, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, August 8, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memorial Park.
Comments / 0