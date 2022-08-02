Charles City man charged with federal crime connected to illegal dogfighting operation

nkccnews.com
Prosecutor confirms target was unknown for alleged mass-shooting plot, feds taking over case
The Commonwealth has moved to drop charges against two alleged mass shooting plot suspects as the case is to be taken over by federal prosecutors with similar charges. The prosecutor representing the Commonwealth also confirmed that they had no evidence of a specific location or target for the alleged plot.
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
As dozens in government housing arrested, concerns raised about racial profiling
Since the operation's launch in 2021, RPD spokesperson Tracy Walker said officers have arrested 177 people deemed to be a threat to public safety by utilizing crime data and investigative tools.
Photo released of suspect who shot Charles City deputy at Dollar General
State Police said after a review of the store's surveillance video and witness statements, the shooting suspect has been identified as a male around 6-foot-1-inch tall with a thin build. He appeared to be wearing gloves, a black ski mask and a dark red and black hoodie sweatshirt pulled up around his face.
NBC12
16-year-old third suspect charged in connection to shooting death of Petersburg woman
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have charged a third suspect in connection to the shooting death of a woman. Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight. Knight was shot and killed outside her apartment on Perry...
Documents reveal details in deadly quadruple Portsmouth Maple Ave shooting
Court docs reveal details in Portsmouth's Maple Ave shooting that killed 4 people. Affidavit reveals who the shooter was looking for.
177 people arrested in Richmond during special operation, police say
The Richmond Police Department said officers have arrested 177 people in a special operation that was launched after two boys were gunned down outside a convenience store in November.
NBC12
‘That’s just scary’: Chesterfield police investigate mail theft in Midlothian neighborhood
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Walton Lake neighborhood in Midlothian are keeping a closer eye on their mailboxes after a mail thief was reported in their area over the weekend. The Chesterfield County Police Department said they got a report about an unknown suspect taking mail...
Charges dismissed temporarily for Suffolk Tower arson suspect
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Former Richmond Police officer turned forensic cleaner speaks out on rising gun violence
After approximately six years as an officer with the Richmond Police Department, David Woods started working to help families grieving the loss of a loved one by stepping in after first responders have left the scene.
Shell company set up by drug kingpin donated to Richmond councilwoman’s campaign
A shell company registered in the name of a Henrico County drug kingpin gave only one political donation before the man behind the company was convicted: $5,000 to a Richmond councilwoman's campaign.
Attempted robbery, deputy shot in Charles City County
There was an exchange of gunfire and a deputy was injured with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Charles City County Sheriff's office the suspect fled on foot. The investigation is still underway.
Commonwealth says there is no evidence of mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell
The Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Office said there is no evidence pointing to Dogwood Dell as the planned location for an alleged mass shooting plot on the Fourth of July.
Inmate charged after allegedly assaulting female sheriff’s deputy in Richmond jail
An inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center has reportedly been charged after allegedly assaulting a female sheriff's deputy.
Charlottesville Nurse Pleads Guilty for Obtaining Fraudulent Fentanyl Prescriptions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A nurse has pleaded guilty for fraudulently obtaining drugs at the hospital...
Police searching for man who shot deputy outside of Charles City Dollar General
A man is on the run after shooting a Charles City County sheriff's deputy Monday evening.
Suspect identified in Henrico firearm violation, police negotiation
The suspect arrested in connection to Sunday's firearm violation and police negotiation has been identified by Henrico County Police Division.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Police Department investigating homicide
The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
89-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
Police searching for missing Virginia 17-year-old
The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Monday, August 1 and may be in need of medical attention.
