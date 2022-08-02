Utility Worker Arrested on Molestation Charges

askflagler.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
10 Castle-Like Structures in FloridaL. CaneFlorida State
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
Some scientists think turtles are the key to de-aging treatments for humans.Matthew WoodruffSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Related
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
palmcoastobserver.com
Three arrested as Special Investigative Unit shuts down Bunnell drug house
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) put handcuffs on three people after deputies discovered various kinds of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia at a home in Bunnell. FCSO’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested a 41-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man on Aug. 2 on a variety...
Former JSO Officer pleaded guilty to trespassing, sentenced to a year probation
Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Deven Reed was sentenced to a year probation by Judge Mose Floyd Tuesday. Reed entered a plea of guilty to trespassing, a lesser charge than the charges of burglary he was facing. The sentence includes the possibility of early termination after six months if stipulations are met.
News4Jax.com
Owner of fence company at center of I-TEAM investigation turns self in after arrest warrant issued
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant, the owner of a Jacksonville fence company at the center of a monthslong News4JAX I-TEAM investigation turned himself in. Since our first story aired in June, at least 12 customers of Father and Sons Fence Co....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman accused of helping Nassau Deputy Joshua Moyers’ killer pleads guilty to accessory charge
The woman accused of attempting to help the suspected killer of a Nassau County deputy evade arrest pleaded guilty on Tuesday. In September, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Breiana Tole, now 28, of Jacksonville, the same day Patrick McDowell was captured at a baseball field in Callahan following a five-day manhunt.
fox35orlando.com
Human skeletal remains found in woods behind Ocala warehouse, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A human skull was found in the woods behind a warehouse in Ocala Wednesday, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officials responded to a call about the discovery near the 1600 block of SW 17th shortly before 5 a.m. "The remains were initially found by homeless people...
Judge jails Clay County man charged in fiery crash, calling him a 'danger to the community'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man with a decades-long history of traffic violations and license suspensions is in jail after a judge revoked his bond Monday morning. Prosecutors asked for the revocation after Clifford Ringer received a ticket July 2 for running a red light, which they said violated the terms of his pretrial release.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Woman issued traffic citation for using deceased woman's disabled parking placard
3:36 p.m. — 400 block of South Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach. Traffic stop. Police received a call from a bystander at a local grocery store, who witnessed a 60-year-old Ormond Beach woman park her white mustang in a disabled parking spot, and proceed to exit the vehicle while carrying several large beach items. The woman did not appear disabled, the bystander told police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Man Has Weird Reason For Hiding Dagger In Shoe At Courthouse
Security screening devices alerted the deputy about the weapon.
mycbs4.com
Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
click orlando
7-year-old injured in Seminole County crash on I-4, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was injured in a Sanford crash on Interstate 4 Wednesday, making it the third serious crash on that road in Seminole County over the last two days, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred along westbound I-4 in Seminole...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
click orlando
Dog bites girl, dad refused to take her to hospital, Daytona Beach officers say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man suspected of child neglect was arrested after refusing to take his daughter to the hospital when a dog bit her, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Florida Department of Children and Families investigators and Daytona Beach officers said the girl was bit...
askflagler.com
Mullins-Owned Apartment Complex Called ‘Unfit for Human Occupation’
The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It’s the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who’s currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
JSO: Victim in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street. Detectives said that at approximately 5 a.m., the victim was taken to a hospital by a witness. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
Man found dead after van crashes into pond, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide unit responded to a call about a vehicle submerged in a pond just north of 2100 Jefferson St. N. Upon arriving at the scene, officials noted that the top of the vehicle was still visible over the water. They say that it is also likely the vehicle has been submerged for more than 24 hours.
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach firefighter back home nearly a year after mystery injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A firefighter who was injured on the job was welcomed home by a big crowd Wednesday after nearly a year in the hospital. “It meant the world to me. It meant the world to me,” said Jeremy Macklefresh. [TRENDING: Orlando police ID family...
click orlando
Flagler County deputies ask for help finding missing teen
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Friday. Pedro Mondejar is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. He has long black hair and brown eyes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed in Apopka shooting, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the 800 block of S Robinson Avenue. According to the police, there was a dispute between persons known to each other. The report says a 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during the dispute. He was...
Comments / 0