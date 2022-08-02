Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum

Today is National Ice Cream Day. Here in San Angelo we have some great choices. The one choice that consistently rates the highest with reviews galore is The Latest Scoop. The Latest Scoop is off the beaten path, but natives of San Angelo know there is no equal when it comes to ice cram. They're at 37A West Concho in San Angelo. If you want to taste ice cream that's not just good, but elevated to art, then The Latest Scoop is the perfect way to celebrate a day dedicated to this incredible dessert.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO