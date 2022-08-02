Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum

espn960sanangelo.com
Alleged vandals damage mini caboose, break glass window at Railway Museum of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is searching for answers after being vandalized this past weekend. According to a press release, on July 30th the museum discovered a shattered window on their historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The say the damage appeared to be intentional, and may be a possible attempt at breaking and entering. Unfortunately, the museum says this isn't the only time the caboose was vandalized.
Structure fire on 17th and Oakes
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
The San Angelo Police Department reported that a motor vehicle accident took place on 7th and Bryant on Tuesday. Officers on the scene said that 3 vehicles were involved in the multi-vehicle accident, namely a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition [..]
Truck and camper crash due to medical emergency
SAN ANGELO, Texas —A truck pulling a camper has crashed on Shiloh due to a medical emergency. A Dodge 2500 pulling a camper was westbound on Shiloh when the driver experience a medical episode causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a few mailboxes before coming to a stop. There have been no […]
Three car accident on 7th and Bryant slows down traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD has sent out an alert to avoid 7th and Bryant due to a motor vehicle accident. Officers on the scene said a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition and a white Ford Focus were headed Northbound on North Bryant when the front two vehicles ( white Ford Focus and […]
Jason’s Deli holds ribbon cutting, set to open on August 4th
Who's ready to eat at Jason's Deli?
Goodfellow AFB cuts ribbons on new facilities
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting for two new facilities on Wednesday, August 3. Military personnel, San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and other community leaders attended the ceremony. The new facilities are a covered military working dog training pavilion and a covered fitness pavilion made possible through […]
TGC Sheriff’s Office announces road closure due to a traffic accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced that FM 2288 near Grey Wolf Lane will be shut down for the time being due to a traffic accident. The alert is listed under a ‘Moderate’ severity which is defined to be a possible threat to life or property. The department has requested […]
NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
Memories From San Angelo’s The Miss Wool Of America Pageant
It's hard to believe, but San Angelo used to host a nationally known beauty pageant that was broadcast all across America. From 1952-1972, this pageant was a big deal on the pageant circuit. Originally, it only included contestants from across Texas. But in 1958 this pageant went national. The annual...
San Angelo Man Signs Lengthly Plea Deal for Crimes Against Children
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl has signed a court document Monday including a plea deal which would sentence him to 20 years in prison. Arrest records show David Gene Wright, 41, was arrested on July 9, 2021, on aggravated sexual...
You Won’t Believe How Long These SA Restaurants Have Been Open
Restaurants seem to come and go. In fact, restaurant chains seem to come and go. Remember Howard Johnsons? During Covid, sadly, many local restaurants closed down for good. Even so, here in San Angelo, there are several restaurants that have stood the test of time. Dun Bar Motel and Restaurant:...
Today Is National Ice Cream Day– A Great San Angelo Choice
Today is National Ice Cream Day. Here in San Angelo we have some great choices. The one choice that consistently rates the highest with reviews galore is The Latest Scoop. The Latest Scoop is off the beaten path, but natives of San Angelo know there is no equal when it comes to ice cram. They're at 37A West Concho in San Angelo. If you want to taste ice cream that's not just good, but elevated to art, then The Latest Scoop is the perfect way to celebrate a day dedicated to this incredible dessert.
