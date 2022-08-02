ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum

By Crash Kelley
 2 days ago
Alleged vandals damage mini caboose, break glass window at Railway Museum of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is searching for answers after being vandalized this past weekend. According to a press release, on July 30th the museum discovered a shattered window on their historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The say the damage appeared to be intentional, and may be a possible attempt at breaking and entering. Unfortunately, the museum says this isn't the only time the caboose was vandalized.
