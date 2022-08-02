Man hospitalized following Monday afternoon shooting

www.25newsnow.com
25newsnow.com
Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine that...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (WEEK) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle. Police were able...
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in shooting near Peoria’s Glen Oak Park
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police said one person was shot in the leg late Wednesday in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. A police spokesperson said officers were called about 10:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of East Republic Street, close to North Central Avenue. Police...
25newsnow.com
Man from Normal arrested after DHL van stolen
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man from Normal was arrested Saturday morning after a stolen DHL delivery was found abandoned. 36-year-old Joseph P. Herald, of Normal, was charged with Criminal Trespass to Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and two counts of Disorderly Conduct. Around 8:45 a.m., Bloomington Police...
25newsnow.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (WEEK) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman found guilty of leaving crash that killed 10-year old
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The woman charged in a November hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Troy Erving has been found guilty, but the case isn’t being considered murder. Karrie Brunswig, 44, was arraigned earlier this year on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated...
25newsnow.com
Gibson City man gets 13 years for attempted murder in Bloomington fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Gibson City man plead guilty to an attempted murder that stemmed from a Bloomington apartment fire in May. Anthony Hughlett was sentenced to 13 years in prison following his plea. He was also charged on aggravated and residential arson. Those charges were dismissed. Prosecutors...
25newsnow.com
Family wants justice after 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A family wants justice after their 4-year-old was punched in the face at the Peoria Speedway. Witness video obtained by 25 News shows what led up to the reported 100 person brawl Saturday night. Video shows the moment a crash occurred on the track then...
25newsnow.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Natural gas leak causes evacuation of Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A natural gas leak and the risk of an explosion forced the evacuation of some Peoria residents on Tuesday. The Peoria Fire Department said crews were called about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of NE Glendale Avenue, between Main Street and Hamilton Boulevard.
25newsnow.com
Lightning causes house fire in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE (25 News Now) - Lightning is to blame for an early morning house fire in Princeville. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call came in just before 9 AM Tuesday near the intersection of Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley says the fire was in the attic, and...
25newsnow.com
2022 Peoria County 4-H Show kicks off
PEORIA (WEEK) - The event showcased all the different projects the 4-H program participants created in 2022. It was held at the Peoria EXPO gardens and focused on non-livestock projects. There were stations about bugs, different countries, and skills like photography, food, and arts. “It’s pretty exciting the amount of...
25newsnow.com
National Weather Service confirms tornado struck eastern Logan County Monday morning
LOGAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado, with winds of around 105 miles an hour, struck parts of Eastern Logan County on Monday. A damage survey team says the path of the tornado was 1.85 miles, with the width of 60 yards. It...
25newsnow.com
Hundreds embark for 41st Memphis to Peoria Run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (25 News Now) - Hundreds of runners are making their way from Memphis to Peoria for the 41st annual St. Jude Run. The 465-mile run started with around 20 runners back in 1982, and has raised millions of dollars for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
25newsnow.com
Peoria NEXT celebrates 15 years
PEORIA (WEEK) - Over the past 15 years around 52 companies have called Peoria NEXT home. Peoria NEXT said they were launch pad for new businesses and they hoped to collaborate and help more businesses get off the ground over the next 15 years. The building is on Main St,...
25newsnow.com
St. Jude Memphis to Peoria run kicks off Wednesday
A comprehensive look at local, statewide and national news provided by the 25 News team, along with updates on sports, weather and traffic. Football players and coaches take short break before season kicks off. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT. A comprehensive look at local, statewide and national...
25newsnow.com
Canton man suing YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and more after son nearly dies attempting a video trend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Canton father of three has filed a lawsuit against several popular social media companies alleging “dangerous and gender based content” being pushed onto his kids. Damian Johnson is filing the suit through the ‘Social Media Victims Law Center’. They are a Seattle...
25newsnow.com
Low elevation, debris in drains responsible for flash floods
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy rain from strong and severe storms Tuesday flooded a number of area roads. Peoria Public Works was dispatched to areas of flash flooding, including the Adams and Abington intersection and the Lake and University intersection. It took a couple hours to clear the water from the road.
25newsnow.com
PPS students start first day of new year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Teachers and staff at Sterling Elementary welcomed kids in as they stepped through the doors for their first day of class. The August 3 back to school date is the earlier students ever have filed in to their classrooms. It’s a part of a change to the Peoria Public School calendar. For at least one parent, sending her children off to school was a relief.
25newsnow.com
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat & Strong Storms
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for intense heat and humidity, as well as the potential for severe thunderstorms. The heat will be first up and a Heat Advisory is in place across the majority of the 25 News Viewing area. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but its the combination with oppressive levels of humidity that is the prime concern. Heat index values will climb into the low 100s this afternoon. Stay cool!
