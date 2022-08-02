ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Peyton Manning to host 2022 CMA Awards with Luke Bryan

By kwon0321
 2 days ago
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CMT

Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert

Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
DENVER, CO
E! News

Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music

Watch: Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022. Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers. As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Vince Neil Make His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Vince Neil added a new stage to his performance list Tuesday night when he played Nashville's venerable Grand Ole Opry for the first time. The Motley Crue singer made his debut at the Opry performing Motley Crue's 1985 power ballad "Home Sweet Home." You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.
NASHVILLE, TN

