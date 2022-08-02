Crews complete US 50 Delta settlement repair project — Colorado Department of Transportation

daystech.org
Delta County landfill site seeks to grow its compost operations
Nutrient rich composting material often referred to as “black gold” is being created in the dry adobe hills at a commercial composting site near the base of the Grand Mesa in Delta County. Carbondale based company CHT Resources, which stands for Collection, Hauling and Transfer, continues to improve...
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?
When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
How Grand Junction Feeds Six People In Two Hours For $20
Surprise! You have six people coming over in precisely two hours. You have to feed all six, and you have a whopping $20 to your name. How do we handle a crisis like this in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on social media, "You have $20 and two hours to...
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Republican Recount Requests Reach New Low
This is all very confusing, which is fitting since the original logic behind these recount requests never made much sense in the first place. We’ll do our best to explain all of the bizarre angles involved in this pointless process. First up, as Quentin Young reports for Colorado Newsline:
Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
Primary election loser Tina Peters brings in $500K for Colorado recount
Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters raised over $500,000 following her defeat in the Republican secretary of state primary, as she spread baseless claims of fraud in that election and sought a recount. The embattled Republican reported a contribution haul of about $519,000 on an Aug. 1 campaign finance filing that captures financial details between […] The post Primary election loser Tina Peters brings in $500K for Colorado recount appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Appeals court warns police to use lights and sirens or lose immunity for crashes
The town of Olathe and one of its officers can be held liable for the collision deaths of two men in 2018, stemming from the officer's failure to use his lights and sirens for the majority of his high-speed pursuit. In reversing a lower court judge's decision to dismiss the...
Sentencing for convicted Grand Junction fentanyl dealer delayed again
A federal judge in Denver has again delayed sentencing the head of a fentanyl-dealing family to give the defense more time to analyze the demographic makeup of the juries that indicted and convicted him. Bruce Holder was convicted in April 2021 of charges related to dealing illicit fentanyl pills, including...
Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1
Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?. I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1. Of Course,...
TIMELINE: Hiker missing in rugged area of Colorado backcountry, last seen 12 days ago
According to the Office of Emergency Management representing San Juan County, Colorado, a hiker remains missing after leaving the Molas Lake area for a trail run on July 17. Since then, more than 850 personnel hours have been spent scouring the area for the man, though few clues have been found as to where he might be.
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now
If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
