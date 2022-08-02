Rising floodwaters leave homes lost, families displaced in eastern Kentucky

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Lola Hutchinson and Tonya Johnson's families survived the flooding in eastern Kentucky, but not before making some tough decisions. Hutchinson woke up last week to water gushing into her home. For her, it was an all-night affair and she was stranded in her home until she was rescued out of a window the next morning.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO