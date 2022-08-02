Rising floodwaters leave homes lost, families displaced in eastern Kentucky

www.wdrb.com
How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
Perry County survivors retell moments of the eastern Kentucky flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Lola Hutchinson and Tonya Johnson's families survived the flooding in eastern Kentucky, but not before making some tough decisions. Hutchinson woke up last week to water gushing into her home. For her, it was an all-night affair and she was stranded in her home until she was rescued out of a window the next morning.
Louisville residents, SOS International partner for eastern Kentucky flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky. SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster. Donations...
WKYT 27
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
Extreme heat could impact flood recovery in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Extreme heat in the forecast this week could hamper flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. "It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at his Tuesday morning briefing on the disaster. The rain...
'It's not pretty' | Survivors of eastern Kentucky flooding tell harrowing stories of survival
Hundreds still missing after deadly floods in Kentucky
Rescue crews are still searching for hundreds of missing people after last week’s historic floods in Kentucky. At least 37 people have died, and that number is expected to rise.Aug. 3, 2022.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
An eastern Kentucky woman used a vacuum to save her and her children
EASTERN, Ky. — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
Eastern Ky. man recalls harrowing escape as raging waters take over his home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McRoberts, Kentucky resident Don Young never thought the creek would reach his house, but as the heavy rain fell in the middle of the night, he followed an instinct and walked outside. “I seen my porch break loose, and I told her before I did, I...
Kentucky floods delay return to school
Many schools not damaged by flooding are now being used as distribution centers for emergency aid. WCYB's Kiley Hill reports.Aug. 3, 2022.
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Kentucky Air National Guard acts fast to save lives in Eastern Kentucky flooding
EASTERN, Ky. — The Kentucky Air National Guard acted quickly to rescue people and pets from eastern Kentucky's devastating floods. The 123rd Special Tactics Squadron saved 19 people and two dogs in the aftermath of the historic flooding. "It’s exhilarating when you get to be there to help a...
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
Northern Kentucky father and sons share $500,000 on lottery scratch-off prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky family is a half-million dollars richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks of California, Kentucky, claimed a $500,000 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket last Friday. William owns...
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
BGFD personnel return from search and rescue operations in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department sent 10 members to Jackson, in Breathitt County to assist in search and rescue operations after the deadly floods that struck Eastern Kentucky. The flooding has claimed 28 lives and an unknown number unaccounted for. This is the second time in...
