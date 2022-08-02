www.kitv.com
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
Scene of murder investigation up for sale at Hawaii Loa Ridge
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home that was the scene of a murder is now for sale, the family of Gary Ruby said selling the home was not up for debate as they all try to move forward from the tragedy.
Oahu sees ambulance closures as struggles mount to staff emergency services
HONOLULU (KITV4) - If you're in need of an ambulance you may have to wait a little while longer for one to arrive. EMS couldn't staff 21 ambulance shifts over the weekend, as it struggles to recruit and retain personnel.
Makiki home with over 12 dogs forces residents to stay in a tent
A rundown house in Makiki is facing several violations, and some tenants are fed up with what they say has made their home unlivable. 'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter. Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a...
Kalihi’s Rainbow Drive-In location to host grand reopening
Rainbow Drive-In located in Kalihi will be having their grand re-opening on Monday, Aug. 15.
Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers
A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii. Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands).
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police, city transportation officials and the mayor waved signs at a busy Kalihi intersection to mark Pedestrian Safety Month in Hawaii. But they said there’s much more in the works to increase safety for those on foot on Oahu’s roadways. According to the state...
Wildlife experts urging beachgoers to keep away from endangered Hawaiian monk seals in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) - City, state and federal agencies are meeting tomorrow to come up with a plan on how to handle ongoing issues with Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach. Dozens of people visit the beach daily, swimming and lounging on the sand as lifeguards were busy putting up warning signs and roping off the area surrounding the seals.
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing ‘pop-a wheelies’ in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in West Oahu, emergency officials said. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway. According to reports, the 22-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Farrington Highway doing pop-a wheelies when...
Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu contractor has been fined more than $156,000 by the US Labor Department for failing to pay correct wages and provide fringe benefits to dozens of its employees working on federally-funded projects. Labor officials say Tunista Services LLC paid 46 workers lower wages than the law...
Kapolei neighbors share stories of couple accused of 'Russian spy' claims
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Not all those living in the neighborhood of Kumu Iki had seen the photos of their neighbors, Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison, who have been charged with identity theft. The couple has been a media curiosity as the pair are accused making false statements to obtain...
Former suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide case agrees to testify for prosecution
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New details have been revealed in the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder case that happened back in March involving Juan Baron -- the man accused of killing his lover, Gary Ruby, at Ruby's home, then encasing the body in concrete in an effort to hide the crime. Newly-released...
Neighbors share stories of the couple in Kapolei, who stole identities for decades
Folks who live near the couple are trying to make sense of what they're hearing: from stolen identities from dead babies in Texas -- to the discovery of an invisible ink kit. Kapolei neighbors share stories of couple accused of 'Russian spy' claims. Not all those living in the neighborhood...
Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big facelift planned for the aging Manoa Marketplace. Exterior renovations to the beloved neighborhood shopping center will begin this month and are planned to be completed by fall 2023. Alexander & Baldwin plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
Pedestrian critically injured in Kalihi accident
A pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Kalihi.
HPD looking for driver in Wahiawa hit-and-run
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa, early Monday morning. The man was reportedly walking northbound on Wilikina Drive, on the road and not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit around 3:35 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital. The […]
Hilo man who allegedly used X-Acto knife in Walmart shoplifting attempt charged
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man has been charged with attempted robbery and several other offenses following an incident at Walmart last week. Kekoa Nihipali, 33, was charged with six offenses including first-degree attempted robbery, terroristic threatening, drug promotion and more. Prosecutors allege Nihipali used an X-Acto knife when he...
Officials Confirm Death of Big Island Teen Last Year was Result of Fentanyl Overdose
A West Hawai‘i teen who died last November suffered from a fentanyl overdose, the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Hawai‘i News Now. HNN reported last year the 14-year-old was airlifted to Kapiʻolani Medical Center shortly after snorting a substance on the social media app, TikTok. Hawai‘i Police Department has been investigating the incident.
UH professors in fatal car crash on family vacation
University of Hawaii earth science professors along with their two sons were involved in a serious accident while on a family vacation in New Mexico. The community came together for support.
