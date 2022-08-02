Neal Brown Likes the ‘Experience’ of Secondary Transfer Portal Additions

Read on wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Evaluates Team After 5th Camp Practice
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after football camp practice on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Brown discusses state of the team, both good and bad, after 5 camp practices.
Mike Drop: College Football Needs the Backyard Brawl
Pitt and WVU fans are jawing back and forth with the rebirth of the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, and that’s not only great for both programs, but it’s great for college football as a whole. On this episode of Mike Drop, Mike Asti talks to every fan and...
Vukovcan: West Virginia Vs. Pitt is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year
This story by Mike Vukovcan originally appeared on our partner site Pittsburgh Sports Now. The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard...
REPORTS: Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Suffers Minor Injury, Team Not Concerned
A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site PGHSportsNow. Despite reports that Kedon Slovis suffered a major injury during practice Saturday, it appears that rumors of his injury were greatly exaggerated. Both PantherLair’s Chris Peak and 93.7 the Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reported that Slovis did not suffer...
Watch: WVU Run Game Coordinator Chad Scott Evaluates Running Backs
West Virginia run game coordinator Chad Scott spoke to the media, including WVSN, during football camp on August 4, 2022. Scott offers evaluation of each running back.
Watch: WVU DE Taijh Alston Talks What He Needs to Work On
West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston spoke to the media, including WVSN, during football camp on August 3, 2022. Alston talked what he needs to work on this season.
Watch: WVU OL James Gmiter Details Dynamic of Pitt Rivalry Being So Close Geographically
West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter spoke to the media, including WVSN, during football camp on August 3, 2022. Gmiter discusses weird dynamic of Pittsburgh being close to Morgantown and seeing Pitt players socially.
