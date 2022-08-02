HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines

kbat.com
KSAT 12
Get unlimited access to Schlitterbahn this season when you purchase 2023 pass
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn is helping Texans beat the record-breaking heat with unlimited access to the New Braunfels and Galveston water parks. Guests who purchase a 2023 season pass will get unlimited access to both parks for the rest of the 2022 season. The New Braunfels location closes...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
San Antonio Current
New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports. Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively,...
San Antonio waste company files for bankruptcy amid rising dump fees
The company leaves thousands searching for a new provider
IN THIS ARTICLE
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
Houston-based company plans $42M New Braunfels housing development
A new development is expected to take two years to complete
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
This Intense Summer Heat in Texas is Causing our Squirrels to ‘Sploot’
These photos of squirrels 'splooting' on sidewalks under trees in parks and near City Hall in San Antonio, Texas are breaking our hearts. Honestly, not only is it heartbreaking to see our little fuzzy friends doing anything they can to stay cool in this intense heat, it's always making me consider 'splooting' myself.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Here's Where To Get The Best Grilled Cheese In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
H-E-B Pharmacy ranked best in the nation for second year in a row
H-E-B takes the No.1 spot again.
KSAT 12
Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing. Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.
Pleasanton Express
Rockstar rancher jumps ten spots on music charts
“…Who knows when it’ll rain again” is a lyric from Brad Jenschke’s new song, “Morning Rain,” and it’s a lyric we all can relate to right now. It’s climbing the Texas Country Music Top 100 charts at #79 last week, jumping ten spots.
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming: both Jacob's Well and now Blue Hole. The Garcia family from McAllen was one of the few who pulled into the parking lot at Blue Hole Regional Park Tuesday to see find out it was closed.
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
Staunch Traditional Outfitters to open shop in New Braunfels
The business sells hats, clothing, accessories and more. (Courtesy Staunch Traditional Outfitters) Staunch Traditional Outfitters plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 297 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, on Aug. 13. The business was founded in 2015 and sells hats, clothing, accessories and more printed with unique designs. 830-237-7711. www.staunchtradition.com.
