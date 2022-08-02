Eau Claire Babe Ruth teams prepare for trips to World Series

The Eau Claire A’s 15U team poses with its regional championship banner after winning the Ohio Valley championship at Mt. Simon Park over the weekend. A 5-1 victory over Janesville sent the team to its second consecutive Babe Ruth World Series. Photo by Sherry Bjerke

Eau Claire’s 14-year-old and 15-year-old Babe Ruth baseball teams have qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series for a second consecutive year. Coach John Bugher and his 14-year-old team won the Ohio Valley Regional championship last weekend in Reedsburg. Chad Gorman’s 15-year-old team topped Janesville 5-1 at Mt. Simon Park in Eau Claire to win its own regional championship.

“We (the 14-year-old team) qualified (for regionals) because we were supposed to host our state tournament, and there were not enough teams in the state,” 14s coach Bugher said. “So they moved us right into the regional.”