Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

wvtm13.com
WATCH: Cow running from police on I-65 in Cullman, Alabama
CULLMAN, Ala. — Here's something you don't see every day. Check out the video above to see a cow running from police on Interstate 65 in Cullman, Alabama!. Watch and share this must-see video on Facebook here. By the way, this isn't the only bizarre animal on the loose...
WTOK-TV
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
101 Year Old Mississippi Woman Lands Two Deer With One Shot
Talk about being a marksman. I've been living in Alabama for almost three years and I've never been hunting. For starters, I wouldn't even know where to go hunting and I don't have the right kind of gun. I'd also like to go hunting with the right group of people...
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
Alabama man finds class ring 35 years after losing it
A DeKalb County man now has a treasured item back that was lost for nearly 35 years – and social media helped him find it.
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
thebamabuzz.com
Don’t miss out on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, coming to Alabama August 4-7
Love shopping till you drop and finding a good bargain? This event is perfect for you. 127 Yard Sale (the world’s longest yard sale!) will be in Alabama from Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 7. Keep reading for all the details. 690 miles of shopping. Yes, you read that right....
Alabama’s 25 best suburbs
2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
Ala. girl tied to bed posts in ‘house of horrors’ chewed herself free, police say
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home. Investigators are calling a 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for more than a […]
Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard
Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
