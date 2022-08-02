ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

By Steve Shannon
 2 days ago
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
