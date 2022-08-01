ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Brad Hawkins lands an NFL deal

By Trent Knoop
 2 days ago
The former Michigan safety has landed a deal in the NFL. According to Doug Kyed, with PFF, reported that Brad Hawkins was signing with the New England Patriots after a successful workout.

Hawkins went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, but he later signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. The Falcons ended up cutting Hawkins, but it appears that he will be getting his NFL chance after all.

During his career at Michigan, Hawkins appeared in a program-record 56 career games, and he started 31 games at free safety. He was a five-year letterman and was voted All-Big Ten honoree in 2021.

During his final season in Ann Arbor, Hawkins had 60 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

With Hawkins signing with the Patriots, he joins five former Michigan players in New England: Cam McGrone, Mike Onwenu, Jabrill Peppers, Andrew Steuber, and Josh Uche.

