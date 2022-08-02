Malvern Prep grad Jordan Dissin ecstatic to be drafted by Phillies

July 19, 2022, is a day Jordan Dissin will never forget.

"It was surreal," said the Pottstown native and Malvern Prep grad after he was selected in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. "I don't think I know enough words to describe the feeling."

The feeling was a dream come true - especially since he grew up a huge Phillies fan.

"Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?" Dissin said. "I can't describe it anymore!"

Dissin, who is a 6'3 catcher, finished his college career at Saddleback College in California.

He graduated from Malvern Prep in 2020 and credits his time there for shaping who he is today.

"Baseball there was great, great competition, but I think Malvern prepared me as a man," he said.

And his love for baseball and the Phillies -- that comes from his father, Corey.

"Growing up, I didn't really have a choice but other than becoming a baseball player," he said with a smile. "I was brought up around it. I was swinging the plastic bat and hitting the plastic ball since I was in diapers. I was just brought up on it."

Dissin's bat and his cannon of an arm behind the plate got him to this point. But he won't be satisfied until he makes it to the big leagues.

"Some of my hard work has paid off, but there's a lot more work to do," Dissin said.

Dissin is currently playing in Clearwater, but he got a taste of the majors when he got to work out at Citizens Bank Park before the draft.

"Being there was crazy. Getting to hit on the field and getting to throw on the field. I envisioned myself in the stands watching (Chase) Utley, watching (Ryan) Howard, watching (Shane) Victorino. It was really nice to find myself in the position that I'm in," Dissin said.

Dissin says he dreams about that wearing that Phillies uniform every day.

But it's not all seriousness with him. There's still a sense of humor.

Take for instance: if he was scouting Jordan Dissin, what would his report say?

"I would say he's one handsome guy, I would say that first," Dissin said, with that smile again.