ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Malvern Prep grad Jordan Dissin ecstatic to be drafted by Phillies

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
July 19, 2022, is a day Jordan Dissin will never forget.

"It was surreal," said the Pottstown native and Malvern Prep grad after he was selected in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. "I don't think I know enough words to describe the feeling."

The feeling was a dream come true - especially since he grew up a huge Phillies fan.

"Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?" Dissin said. "I can't describe it anymore!"

Dissin, who is a 6'3 catcher, finished his college career at Saddleback College in California.

He graduated from Malvern Prep in 2020 and credits his time there for shaping who he is today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZYvR_0h1EJX2U00

"Baseball there was great, great competition, but I think Malvern prepared me as a man," he said.

And his love for baseball and the Phillies -- that comes from his father, Corey.

"Growing up, I didn't really have a choice but other than becoming a baseball player," he said with a smile. "I was brought up around it. I was swinging the plastic bat and hitting the plastic ball since I was in diapers. I was just brought up on it."

Dissin's bat and his cannon of an arm behind the plate got him to this point. But he won't be satisfied until he makes it to the big leagues.

"Some of my hard work has paid off, but there's a lot more work to do," Dissin said.

Dissin is currently playing in Clearwater, but he got a taste of the majors when he got to work out at Citizens Bank Park before the draft.

"Being there was crazy. Getting to hit on the field and getting to throw on the field. I envisioned myself in the stands watching (Chase) Utley, watching (Ryan) Howard, watching (Shane) Victorino. It was really nice to find myself in the position that I'm in," Dissin said.

Dissin says he dreams about that wearing that Phillies uniform every day.

But it's not all seriousness with him. There's still a sense of humor.

Take for instance: if he was scouting Jordan Dissin, what would his report say?

"I would say he's one handsome guy, I would say that first," Dissin said, with that smile again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Malvern, PA
Sports
City
Malvern, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
California, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pottstown, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
psubrandywineathletics.com

Brandywine Athletics Hall Of Fame To Induct Four New Members

MEDIA, Pa. -- The Penn State Brandywine Athletics Hall of Fame will add four new members as the class of 2023 was announced on Thursday. The fourth hall of fame class includes volleyball student-athlete Miranda Biondi-Gorgoni, men's soccer coach and athletic director Jim Gastner, men's soccer student-athlete Terry Montgomery and three-sport student-athlete and women's basketball coach Mary Varano Zecca.
MEDIA, PA
phl17.com

Philadelphia Youth Baseball player is missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street. Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Philadelphia Phillies#Saddleback College
aroundambler.com

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan reviewed Tresini in Ambler

The Philadephia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan released his review of Tresini, a newer restaurant at 504 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd). The restaurant filled the space of San Marco and opened on May 14th. In the review, LaBan said the following about the owner and chef Brad Daniels:
AMBLER, PA
PhillyBite

How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?

- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views

Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
outdoors.org

Ridley Creek Concert Hike - The Core: Clapton

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
MEDIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy