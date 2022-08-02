BetMGM Kansas Sportsbook Review & Launch Details (August)

www.lineups.com
Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard
Although Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Towsend were barred by the Kansas Jayhawks from going on a recruitment trip during the months of June and July, Kansas basketball still landed a great talent in the form of 4-star guard Chris Johnson, according to Through The Phog. “BREAKING: #KUbball has just picked up a commitment from […] The post Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in milestone store opening
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet isn’t letting up on expansion. The retailer of closeouts and excess inventory has opened its 450th store, in Overland Park, Kan. Ollie’s has been opening 50 to 55 locations annually, with an ultimate goal of at least 1,050 stores. “As we celebrate Ollie’s 40th...
Kansas basketball lands first 2023 commit
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Four-star 2023 basketball prospect Chris Johnson announced on his Instagram live that he will be committing to Kansas. Johnson is a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Montverde Academy. Johnson held offers from Alabama, Arkansas and others. “Kansas has been with me throughout the whole process; through the ups and downs and everything about […]
What Kansas, Missouri residents should know before voting in Aug. 2 primary
With less than 12 hours until the first polls in our area open for Election Day, August primaries in Kansas and Missouri could set records.
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
Indoor go-kart and gaming company eyeing space at Aspiria in Overland Park
An indoor entertainment and gaming venue that includes go-karts, arcades and bowling, may soon be on its way to Aspiria, the site of the former Sprint headquarters in Overland Park that is undergoing a large-scale renovation. What’s new: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, an Orlando-based company that operates a chain...
Eat Sheet: Our Tips on Where to Dine in Kansas City
An explanation for our dining guide, Eat Sheet, can be found here. Kansas City may be more nationally recognized for the number of fountains and the distinct style of barbecue that bears its name, but these days it gets just as much recognition for its fine dining scene and its focus on farm-to-table cuisine. Downtown there are James Beard Award-winning chefs preparing finely plated meals alongside more casual pop-up spots and food trucks serving up everything from quesabirria tacos to pizzas with cloud crust. Our suburbs in every direction are host to Mom-and-Pop shops proudly serving international cuisine from far away homelands in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. As a Midwestern town, Kansas City also prides itself on having never met a stranger, and that shows up in their overall hospitality.
Lakeside Speedway Set For Tuesday’s Road To Knoxville Showdown
A nice tune-up for teams headed to Knoxville Raceway, the Marmon/Keystone Road to Knoxville featuring the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps takes place Tuesday, August 2 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.
KU football lands 3-star DL
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football lands a 3-star Defensive Lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Marcus Calvin announced on Twitter Monday night he’s headed to Lawrence. The 6′2 290 pound big man is from St. Petersburg, Florida where he totaled 44 tackles and eight sacks in his junior...
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
EPA clears way for De Soto plant redevelopment
The EPA approved the modification of a permit, allowing part of the Sunflower ammunitions plant to be redeveloped.
Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now
‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
George Strait and Chris Stapleton Cover Tom Petty Classic in Kansas City: WATCH
George Strait is the King. Chris Stapleton is certainly one of the heirs to his throne. The pair joined forces for an epic stadium show on July 30. The concert was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. It’s not the first time that the two greats have shared a bill. They were joined by Parker McCollum and Little Big Town. It was an epic night of country music in Missouri.
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide
Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
