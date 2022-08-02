ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit Memorial hosts 3-day girls basketball academy

By Daily News staff
 2 days ago

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial head girls basketball coach Dilonna Johnson welcomed close about 40 campers Monday to the Beloit Girls Basketball Academy as she continues to try to build a strong base for her improving program.

The three-day camp is being held in two sessions. The 4:30-5:30 p.m. camp is for beginners and intermediate girls entering third through sixth grade and the second session, from 6-8 p.m., is for more advanced players entering fifth through eighth grade.

Both sessions are held on the high school’s field house courts.

The first Academy was started last year by Dilonna and Asha Johnson.

This year the first session focuses on fundamental skills such as ball-handling, passing, shooting and on-ball defense. The second session group will concentrate on combo dribbling, attacking and shooting, passing and decision making and offensive and defensive principals.

“We will have classroom sessions for the second session group of student-athletes,” Johnson said.

Among the new coaches for the Academy this year are Alexis Eckles, who played at Cleveland State University as well as pro ball overseas in Ireland and Australia, and Katie Golomski, who played at William Penn University and is the head girls basketball coach at Muskego High School. Current and past members of the BMHS varsity program are also involved as camp instructors.

Johnson is also looking for an assistant girls basketball coach for next season. The job is has been posted in the school district.

