Rangers starter Jon Gray exits with discomfort on left side

abc17news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Report: Dodgers Acquire Joey Gallo in Trade With Yankees
The veteran slugger will hope for a fresh start in L.A. after a tumultuous tenure in the Bronx.
Report: Joey Gallo On Way to NL West Leader
The New York Yankees found a suitor for the struggling outfielder and did not receive near the haul in return that they gave up to acquire Gallo last year from Texas.
Dallas Keuchel Debuts in Rangers System
The former Cy Young winner faced the Triple-A Affiliate of his former team club as he tries to work his way back to the Majors
AOL Corp
Texas Rangers stand pat at MLB trade deadline, both by design and circumstance
The Texas Rangers are an improved club from a year ago. That’s good, of course, but it also left the club, which is 10 wins better than 2021 but still 10 games under .500 and eight games back of a wild card berth, in something of a no man’s land when it came to deal-making.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox are reportedly showing interest in DFA’d Rays outfielder Brett Phillips
The Boston Red Sox are showing interest in recently released Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, reports Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
Yardbarker
Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players
Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak
Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
A pair of American Leagues separated by more than 1,387 miles by car will be pitted against one another for the second time in as many days as the Baltimore Orioles meet up with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. It is about that time to take a look at our MLB odds series, […] The post MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Orioles beat Rangers behind Jorge Mateo's two home runs
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting at the bottom of the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. "It feels...
Can Rangers Avoid Winless Season Series vs. Orioles?
A Texas win on Wednesday would avoid going winless in a season series against an AL opponent for the first time in franchise history.
Rangers Infielder is July Player of Month
The Texas shortstop had a tremendous July that included a trip to the All-Star Game and participation in the Home Run Derby
Orioles Complete Season Sweep of Rangers
Texas found no answers for Baltimore, even though the O's traded away a couple of key players
Comments / 0