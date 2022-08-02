Little blue penguins swimming with personality at Birch Aquarium

Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.

