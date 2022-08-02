Little blue penguins swimming with personality at Birch Aquarium

thecoastnews.com
Tree Hugger
9 Rare Penguin Chicks Hatch at UK Zoo
Nine rare penguin chicks were recently born at a zoo in the United Kingdom. The Humboldt penguins—a species vulnerable to extinction—were hatched at the Chester Zoo. The first few weeks after hatching, the tiny chicks stayed in their nests while being cared for by their parents. “There’s nothing...
BBC
Chester Zoo: Breeding hope as rare tiger arrives
A critically endangered Sumatran tiger has arrived at Chester Zoo as part of a special breeding programme. Named Dash, the big cat was brought to the zoo from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland. Conservationists hope the three-year-old male will "hit it off" with resident female Kasarna, who was born at...
One Green Planet
The Cost of Captivity: Lioness Killed by Male Lion Minutes After Introduction at The Birmingham Zoo
A lioness named Akili was killed by a male lion when they were introduced to each other at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo reportedly introduced the male lion, Josh, to Akili in hopes that the animals could become companions after the death of the lioness’ former partner. On...
Colorado Woman Wakes Up To Find Mountain Lion Dragging Deer Carcass Through Her Yard
Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
Crocodile Filmed Eating Giant Feral Pig
Lizzie the saltwater crocodile has been filmed by a river cruise company taking bites out of a dead feral pig.
Phys.org
Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya
Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet The Maned Wolf, The Bizarre South American Creature That’s Like A Cross Between A Fox And A Deer
With its enormous ears and stilt-like legs, the maned wolf is a one-of-a-kind animal that roams the plains of Brazil and Argentina. At first glance, the maned wolf looks like a cross between a fox and a dog. Though its name suggests it belongs to the canine family, it is, in fact, neither a deer nor a fox — and it’s actually not even a wolf, either.
Osprey family of birds grab unexpected attention at World Championships in Eugene, Oregon
A family of raptors are grabbing some unexpected attention during the World Athletic Championships currently taking place in Eugene, Oregon. A nest of ospreys in Eugene have become the event's unofficial mascots, according to Reuters. There is no starting gun nor roar of the crowd that rouses the raptors from...
Newborn Snow Leopard Cubs Play as Mom Watches Over in Heartwarming Video
Brother and sister snow leopard cubs, Wajra and Warjun, stay close to their mum Saida at Zoo Zurich in Switzerland.
BBC
Second Bornean orangutan born at Dudley zoo
A second Bornean orangutan has been born at a zoo. Dudley Zoo and Castle were "excited" to welcome the arrival from mum, 11-year-old Sprout, over the weekend. Sprout's mum, Jazz, 30, gave birth herself a month ago and "naturally stepped in" to take over care of her first grandbaby, the zoo said.
dailyphew.com
Endangered Baby Pygmy Hippo Takes First Public Swim In Australia’s Zoo
Meet Obi, a three-week-old pygmy hippopotamus that just learned how to swim. Born to hippo mum Petre and dad Felix 3 weeks ago at the Melbourne Zoo, Obi means “heart” in Igbo, a Nigerian language. He is part of an international breeding program and will be designated to breed somewhere else with another female upon maturity.
'Never seen anything like it': Impeccably preserved Jurassic fish fossils found on UK farm
A farm in England was the unlikely source of a Jurassic jackpot: a treasure trove of 183 million-year-old fossils. On the outskirts of Gloucestershire in the Cotswolds, beneath soil that is currently trampled under the hooves of grazing cattle, researchers recently uncovered the fossilized remains of fish, giant marine reptiles called ichthyosaurs, squids, insects and other ancient animals dating to the early part of the Jurassic period (201.3 million to 145 million years ago).
Fox News
British researchers find fossils showing Loch Ness monster-type creature 'plausible'
The discovery of new fossils is leading British scientists to conclude that the past existence of a Loch Ness monster was "plausible." The development came when a group of researchers found the remains of small long-necked marine reptiles known as plesiosaurs in a 100 million-year-old river system in the Sahara Desert, the Telegraph reported.
Desperate Polar Bear Tries to Get Human Help After Getting Tongue Stuck in Tin Can
After a starving polar bear got its tongue stuck in a tin can, it sought help from nearby humans. In recent footage, viewers can see the animal pleading for help in a northern Russia area known as Dikson. The poor polar bear could not eat after getting its tongue stuck in an empty can of condensed milk.
Call for hippos to join list of world’s most endangered animals
Hippos could be added to the list of the world’s most endangered animals because of dwindling populations caused by the climate crisis, poaching and the ivory trade. The semi-aquatic mammals are found in lakes and rivers across sub-Saharan Africa, with an estimated population of 115,000-130,000. As well as the trade in ivory – found in its teeth – and animal parts, they are threatened by habitat loss and degradation, and the effects of global heating.
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
Do Animals Dream?
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. The octopus is still, suspended upside down on the glass wall of her tank, just below water level. Her...
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Girl Befriending a Tiny Squirrel at the Grand Canyon Is Way Too Cute
So many people dream about vising the Grand Canyon. Why? Well for starters it's one of the natural wonders of the world. And also because it's absolutely unreal. People all over the world travel to see this amazing view from Mother Earth. Some people might explore more and hike through the canyon or tube down the river. And others might, uhh, make some fuzzy friends while visiting?
BBC
Six new species of miniature frog discovered in Mexico
Six new species of miniature frogs have been discovered in the forests of Mexico. The species are so tiny that they fit on top of a British 50p coin with lots of room to spare. They are among the smallest frogs in the world and are no larger than 15...
dailyphew.com
This Little Pangolin Doesn’t Stop Kissing His Rescuers
Dr. Mark Ofua discovered about this tiny white-bellied pangolin in the month of February of this year. It had very little chance of survival and desperately required assistance. The young creature was born in captivity, surrounded by a group of people who sold wildlife meat, and without the proper assistance,...
