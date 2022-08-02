Cowboys WR James Washington (foot) will miss start of season

The Dallas Cowboys have somewhat of a depth problem on their hands at wide receiver, but CeeDee Lamb doesn't think it's time to sound the alarm just yet. What hurts the Cowboys was the loss of James Washington, who suffered a fractured foot Monday in training camp that will keep him out anywhere from six to 10 weeks. The loss of Washington plus the fact that Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns and Cedrick Wilson Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason puts the Cowboys in a pickle. That's not even mentioning the fact that Michael Gallup, who is supposed to be Dallas' No. 2 behind Lamb, is coming off an ACL injury and won't be ready for Week 1.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO