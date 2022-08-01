ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

US lottery rises as no winner comes forward, now at $1.2 billion

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
MarketRealist

If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens

No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
LOTTERY
The Associated Press

Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets - one for each of his employees - to have a shot at winning $830 million prize: If one wins, they'll all share the jackpot

Founder and CEO of Raising Canes bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets to help give his employees the chance to win the $830 million prize on Tuesday's drawing. Todd Graves and co-CEO AJ Kumaran headed to separate gas stations on Monday to purchase one ticket per employee at Raising Cane's. If one ticket is the winner of the jackpot, the cash - which comes to $480 million after taxes and deductions - will be split among every employee in the company.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Game#The Lottery#American
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

What are the 10 largest U.S. lottery jackpots ever won?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion, making it the nation's third-largest lottery prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket,...
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to more than $1bn after no winner drawn

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to more than $1bn after no winning ticket was drawn this week, in what’s now considered to be the fourth-largest lottery prize in the country. On Tuesday night, no winner was declared for the $830m grand prize, forcing Friday night’s drawing to be an estimated $1.02bn, though lottery officials anticipate that this take-home is likely to balloon more as the surging pot is sure to attract more ticket buyers in the coming days.Winners of the lottery have the option to either have their earnings paid out yearly, or to take the immediate cash payout,...
LOTTERY
FOXBusiness

Raising Cane's CEO purchases additional $100,000 worth of lottery tickets for employees

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen once again, now topping $1 billion dollars. On Tuesday, Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kurmaran told "Fox & Friends" that the company purchased 50,000 lottery tickets for each employee in the company, but they didn't stop there. On Friday, Fortune reported that the company got another $100,000 worth of lottery tickets ahead of Friday's drawing.
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

Single Mega Millions Winner in Billion Dollar Lottery

Move over Elon Musk ... there's a new billionaire in town after a lottery player from Illinois won a whopping $1.28 billion during Friday night's second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14, but the Illinois lottery has...
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing

Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
LOTTERY
The Independent

Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is far...
POLITICS

