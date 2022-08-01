US lottery rises as no winner comes forward, now at $1.2 billion

www.austinnews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Related
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion
The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.
Who Owns the Mega Millions Lottery? Jackpot Is Over $1 Billion
After no winner was crowned for the Mega Millions jackpot on July 26, the winnings have jumped to $1.02 billion as of July 27. The next drawing will be on July 29 at 11 p.m. EST. This jackpot is one the largest ever for Mega Millions. So, who owns the Mega Millions lottery and who funds these jackpots?
buzzfeednews.com
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens
No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
I found a lost lottery ticket in a car glove box – I thought I’d won $300 but the real jackpot was far higher
A LOTTERY winner who found a lost ticket in his car said he was stunned to find out he had scooped $30,000. The man - identified only as Larry G, 66 - said he "has a habit" of storing his numbers in his glove box. He was looking through old...
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.
CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets - one for each of his employees - to have a shot at winning $830 million prize: If one wins, they'll all share the jackpot
Founder and CEO of Raising Canes bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets to help give his employees the chance to win the $830 million prize on Tuesday's drawing. Todd Graves and co-CEO AJ Kumaran headed to separate gas stations on Monday to purchase one ticket per employee at Raising Cane's. If one ticket is the winner of the jackpot, the cash - which comes to $480 million after taxes and deductions - will be split among every employee in the company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winners Tuesday. Here's how to play
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is over $1 billion after no one won the top prize Tuesday night. Friday night's drawing is listed at $1.02 billion, making it the third time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. ...
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
What are the 10 largest U.S. lottery jackpots ever won?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion, making it the nation's third-largest lottery prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket,...
FOXBusiness
Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now an astounding $790M for Tuesday night's drawing
If a winning number is pulled this coming Tuesday night — on July 26 — someone will be in for an experience of a lifetime, that much is sure. Since there was no top winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot — which was worth $660 million — the next jackpot will now be worth approximately $790 million, according to the Mega Millions website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to more than $1bn after no winner drawn
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to more than $1bn after no winning ticket was drawn this week, in what’s now considered to be the fourth-largest lottery prize in the country. On Tuesday night, no winner was declared for the $830m grand prize, forcing Friday night’s drawing to be an estimated $1.02bn, though lottery officials anticipate that this take-home is likely to balloon more as the surging pot is sure to attract more ticket buyers in the coming days.Winners of the lottery have the option to either have their earnings paid out yearly, or to take the immediate cash payout,...
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no one won $830 million grand prize
The Mega Millions jackpot has crossed the $1 billion threshold. The grand prize in Friday night's drawing will be an estimated $1.02 billion, lottery officials said, though that's certain to grow as more and more tickets are bought as that drawing approaches. The cash option for that pot of gold...
FOXBusiness
Raising Cane's CEO purchases additional $100,000 worth of lottery tickets for employees
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen once again, now topping $1 billion dollars. On Tuesday, Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kurmaran told "Fox & Friends" that the company purchased 50,000 lottery tickets for each employee in the company, but they didn't stop there. On Friday, Fortune reported that the company got another $100,000 worth of lottery tickets ahead of Friday's drawing.
TMZ.com
Single Mega Millions Winner in Billion Dollar Lottery
Move over Elon Musk ... there's a new billionaire in town after a lottery player from Illinois won a whopping $1.28 billion during Friday night's second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14, but the Illinois lottery has...
Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing
Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is far...
Australian woman buys last-minute lottery ticket, wins $2.1M jackpot
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian woman decided at the last minute to buy a lottery ticket -- and ended up winning an AU$2.1 million jackpot as a result. The anonymous woman told The Lott, Australia's official lottery holding group, that the prize was "life-changing." "I only ever buy a...
GNO, Inc. head says insurance is a threat to economic growth
GNO, Inc. head says insurance is a threat to economic growth. Michael Hecht, President of GNO, Inc., talked insurance with WWL’s Newell Normand Wednesday.
Comments / 0