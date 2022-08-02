www.ozarkradionews.com
Jerry Thomas Wallace
Jerry Thomas Wallace passed from this world at his home on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born to Otto Earl and Cleo Dessie (Hinds) Wallace on July 17, 1946, at home in rural Birch Tree, Missouri, and he was delivered by Dr. Davis. Preceding him in death were his...
Jerry Cecil Snethern
Jerry Cecil Snethern was born to Cecil and Cordie (Harris) Snethern on October 12, 1947, in Mountain View, Arkansas. He entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2022, at 11:35 a.m. in the family home. Jerry married Patricia Joyce Tharp on October 14, 1967, in West Plains, Missouri. To this...
Wilford Eugene Clayton
Wilford Eugene Clayton, 84 years, 6 months, 1 day old, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 at Gainesville Healthcare Center in Gainesville, MO with family by his side. Wilford was born January 28, 1938 in Wasola, MO to Tilford and Lilliam Irene (Fry) Clayton. He was a U.S. Army...
Anthony Eugene Sizemore
Anthony Eugene Sizemore, 62, of Willow Springs, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. He was born to Everett Eugene and Cledith Marie (McMahan) Sizemore on May 6, 1960, in Port Hueneme, California. He was united in marriage to Lisa Anne Ogden on March 19, 2000, in Cabool, Missouri.
Misty Renee Ward
Misty Renee Ward was born June 10, 1975, in Mountain View, Missouri, to Chester D. Smotherman and Nadine Stark. She remained in the area all her life, staying close to family and friends. Misty enjoyed spending time with loved ones, going to the river, yard saleing, and being with the grandbabies.
Karen Olga McNew
Karen Olga McNew, 77 years, 8 months, and 8 days old, passed away on, August 1, 2022 at her home in Ava, Missouri. Karen was born November 24, 1944 in Hillsboro, Illinois to John Cass and Olga (Werner) Eliason. Karen was a Christian and when able, she attended the Souder...
Gerald DeWayne Dockins
A private funeral service for Gerald DeWayne Dockins, 86, West Plains, Missouri, will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Bailey Cemetery, Alton, Missouri. Mr. Dockins passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born February 8, 1936 in Wideman, Arkansas...
State Farm Agent Justin Shelby Achieves Membership with MDRT
West Plains, MO. – State Farm Agent Justin Shelby’s Offices in West Plains and Houston have achieved membership status with the MDRT organization. MDRT stands for Million Dollar Round Table and is an organization comprised of Life Insurance and Financial Service companies, with membership to businesses that operate are a high standard of service.
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
Howell County MU Extension Salsa Class Aug. 11
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County MU Extension will be holding a salsa making class on August 11 at the extension office. The class offers the opportunity to learn to preserve fresh garden produce in the home. The cost of the class is $25 which will include all supplies for the class and participants will be able to take their made salsa home.
Missouri Man Sentenced to 30 Years For Murder of Salem, Ark. Man
Salem, Ark. – A Missouri man will be facing three decades behind bars for his part in the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Travis Eugene Barker, 21 of Jefferson City, entered a guilty plea to the charge of 1st degree murder of Stansbury on July 25, 2022. Barker was the third person arrested in the murder investigation that began in April of 2021. Jacoby Auston Goehler and his mother, Jennifer Harnden, were also arrested in connection with the murder of Stansbury.
West Plains Male Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
West Plains, MO. – A 20 year-old male from West Plains is recovering from his injuries, sustained in a crash on State Route ZZ, just East of West Plains. Cutter Lamar of West Plains was driving his 2015 Infiniti Q50S Westbound when he crashed. The crash occurred as Lamar ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and a utility pole.
Oregon County Sheriff Reports July 24 – 31, 2022
On 07/28/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shelly Schell of Myrtle on an Oregon County Warrant for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony. She was released on 07/28/2022 after posting a $3,000.00 cash bond. Alton Police – Arrest. On 07/29/2022, the Alton Police Department...
August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties
For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
Rusty Laverentz hired at MSU-WP’s new athletic director
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Today, a new face joined Grizzly Athletics at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP). Rusty Laverentz began his duties as full-time athletic director. He brings more than 20 years of higher education experience to the position. Laverentz’s hiring is pending approval by the Missouri State University...
Burn Ban for Howell County Has Been Lifted
West Plains, MO. – On Monday, August 1, 2022, the Burn Ban that had been in place for Howell County has been lifted. The burn ban was put into place on July 11 by the Howell County Commission following the beginning of drought conditions in the area. Before a period of rainy days beginning on July 28, parts of Howell County had seen less than one inch of rain for the entire month. On July 26, south central and south western Missouri had been classified as a D3 Extreme Drought.
Garylee has your sports update
The ORN Cares golf tournament held Friday at North Terra golf course in West Plains raised $17,500.00 big shout out to all the volunteers and North Terra golf course. Wining the championship flight was J. Haynes and D White. A flight winning team was Miley and Grindel. B flight winners were Z. Keith and S. Keith. C flight winners T McGinnis and G McGinnis. And the D flight winners were Middleton and Quimby.
Route V in Shannon County Reduced to Overlay Roadway Aug. 10 & 11
Route V in Shannon County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews overlay the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route 106 to the end of state maintenance. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, August 10 through Thursday, August 11 from 6:30...
Arkansas Man Arrested After Recent Parole Release
Baxter County, AR. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s office has released a statement that stated a Salesville man has been arrested having only just been released on parole in June. According to the report, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assisted the Arkansas State Probation and Parole Officers with...
