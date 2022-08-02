Local Spotlight: Catching up with local favorite Frida K

www.dancemusicnw.com
lynnwoodtimes.com
Summer Meltdown music festival returns at new Snohomish venue
SNOHOMISH, Wash., August 2, 2022 – After a pandemic-induced two-year break, the Summer Meltdown music festival returned for its 20th year, July 28 through July 31, at a brand-new venue – on private property near Snohomish’s gorgeous Sky Meadows Park. The 150-acre plot of land, lined with...
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Night Market, Cider, and Summer Bake
Support local businesses and browse local vendors at the Puyallup Night Market. The Market runs from 5-8 p.m. every Thursday this summer at the Pioneer Park Pavilion. You can also find the market at the Motion Church South Hill Campus on Fridays from 4 p.m. There will be live music, food, and drink. Learn more here.
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
Seattle GameWorks announces plans to reopen this week
Following the announcement of a permanent closure in late 2021, any thought of GameWorks Seattle reopening was not in the cards. First opening in Seattle in 1997, GameWorks was not just a regular arcade. Originally conceived as an entertainment hub by Sega, Universal Studios and DreamWorks, it was designed for “fun, excitement, competition and bringing people together,” as Steven Spielberg of DreamWorks said.
KUOW
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
The Stranger
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!
August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
7 Easy Summer Hikes That Are Totally Kid Approved
There’s lots to love about the “city” side of Seattle–great restaurants, fantastic shows and world-class museums are at our fingertips. But Seattle’s “wild” side is pretty cool too, and it’s just as easy to access (maybe even easier), whether you’re looking to go on a sea safari, find a hidden waterfall or just stretch your legs on a nearby city trail. If you’re looking for a just-right hike for you and your nature lovers, we’ve got more than a few suggestions that should do the trick. Check our picks of the best hikes near Seattle to make the most of these summer days while you can. Lace up your hiking boots and grab your water bottle, it’s time to hit the trails.
This Is Washington's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
The best of the Pacific Northwest's fishing and boating experiences
Within and around the city limits of Seattle, there is an abundance of fishing opportunities. From halibut and salmon to lingcod and trout, there’s a season for every fish. Whether you’re a beginner or a serious angler, Seattle is a world-class fishing destination that offers incredible natural beauty. Puget Sound, Lake Washington and Green Lake are just a few areas in the Seattle region that should be explored no matter what your skill level.
seattlerefined.com
Must Love Animals: This Seattle dating app is for pet lovers only
If you’re an animal person seeking another animal person to hang with - whether it’s to meet a bestie or a boo – this Seattle-based app is just for you. CEO Manish Methai created Offleash’d, which he calls the first-ever friendship and dating app for ALL pet parents, "this includes dogs, cats, horses, reptiles, fish and more."
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!
Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:. Not Technically a Sticker... ... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic. Seen In South Lake Union. I'm only upset because I had to look up...
seattleschild.com
Seattle’s Child Summer Route 66: Your roadmap to family fun in AUGUST
Welcome to Seattle’s Child’s Summer Route 66 AUGUST, a map to guide you through August 2022. Whether you count it in months, weeks, days or hours, summer is the season for family doing and going. It’s the season of long, active, outdoor fun as you hike, bike, swim, dance and play close to home or across Washington State. It’s a time for lazy inside days spent reading, learning and watching creativity bloom from boredom. And, it’s the season of Washington’s major and most popular family-friendly fairs and festivals, the biggest and oldest of which are right here in Puget Sound.
Eater
13 Seattle Restaurant and Bar Openings for August
SHORELINE — Sodam Chicken is one of the best Korean fried chicken restaurants that’s recently opened in the Seattle area. The kimchi and kalbi are well-executed as well. MADISON PARK — Parlour Wines recently opened as Madison Park’s only dedicated wine bar after operating as a bottle shop for several months. Beyond being the neighborhood’s only wine bar, it’s probably the only business in the city that’s focused on Italian natural wines.
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
thurstontalk.com
Summer Hiking in Olympia Through a Coastal Forest on the Evergreen Geoduck Trail
Hiking is all about experiencing the natural world around you, and what could be more natural than a tranquil stroll through a coastal forest to the stunning Puget Sound? The seaside woods of Washington offer the best of both worlds when it comes to summer hiking. There’s a trail hike on The Evergreen State College campus that is a perfect way to cool off in the forest with a payoff of views of Puget Sound. The Evergreen Geoduck Trail in Olympia is a relatively easy summer hike through the mature forest, with scenic views at the beach of Eld Inlet.
