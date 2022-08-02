Monday's Major League Linescores

www.bakersfield.com
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
MLB trade deadline season is almost always one of the most exciting periods on the baseball calendar, and this year’s feels like a trip to Disney World. Everyone is having a good time—but that crash from five days of walking in the heat, eating nothing but junk food, and hearing the screams of overjoyed children is coming. And it’s gonna be brutal.
MLB・
ESPN
Atlanta Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment after dealing for INF Ehire Adrianza
The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment on Monday after acquiring infielder Ehire Adrianza in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Adrianza, 32, was hitting .179 with seven RBIs in 94 plate appearances over 31 games this season. The Nationals acquired outfielder Trey Harris in exchange for Adrianza, who played last season for the Braves and led major league baseball with 16 pinch hits.
Phillies Make Multiple Minor League Promotions
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Ben Brown, alongside some other intriguing prospects.
David Peralta, Jose Siri fuel Rays past Blue Jays
Recent acquisitions David Peralta and Jose Siri provided just enough offense to lift the host Tampa Bay Rays to a
Phillies acquire Brandon Marsh from Angels in MLB trade deadline deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed a much-needed outfielder ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Phillies, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. In return, the Angels will receive Phillies catcher Logan O’Hoppe, as reported by Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Brandon...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak
Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2...
FOX Sports
Angels play the Athletics in series rubber match
Oakland Athletics (40-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-60, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Janson Junk (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -121, Athletics +102; over/under is 8...
Phillies rally behind Nick Castellanos’ late homerun, drop Braves
Nick Castellanos ended a month-long homerless streak with a two-run shot to highlight a three-run eighth-inning rally and help the
Atlanta Braves shockingly acquire closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels
The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves beat the MLB trade deadline buzzer in a big way, acquiring star closer
Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O’s past Rangers
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday
FOX Sports
Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves
Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review
The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
MLB・
Yardbarker
A look into the Braves future, championship window wide open
The Braves championship window is wide open. After a 26-year drought, the club won the World Series last year and brought the Commissioner’s Trophy back to Atlanta. In what had to be the most improbable postseason run, the club won just 88 games during the regular season, lost its best player to injury in July, and even squandered an early Game 5 lead in the World Series to finally call themselves champions.
ESPN
The players most likely to be traded before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline
Welcome to trade deadline day. We finally got a rush of action on Monday, so let's see if the momentum holds into what should be a busy day. The deadline comes at 6 p.m. ET, so that gives Padres GM A.J. Preller a few extra afternoon hours to swing a deal ... or three.
