Suit filed amid Hyundai supplier child labor claims

hotnewhiphop.com
50 Children Reportedly Found Working In Alabama Hyundai Factory
Child labor has been discovered once again in the US. As many as 50 migrant children were reportedly found working at SMART Alabama, an automotive parts manufacturer which has been a supplier for Hyundai since 2003. The discovery was made after police started an investigation into the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl who had run away with a 21-year-old fellow employee.
Carscoops
Panasonic To Build World’s Largest EV Battery Factory For Tesla In Kansas
Panasonic will establish a new electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas that will produce and supply Tesla with its new 4680 cells. The company chose between potential sites in Kansas and Oklahoma before settling with the former due to its proximity to Texas and favorable tax treatment. Panasonic says it will invest approximately $4 billion into the site and that it will create up to 4,000 new jobs.
Autoweek.com
Stellantis Faces $300 Million Fine for Emissions Cheating
Stellantis is on the hook for up to $300 million in fines, and three FCA employees face potential criminal charges stemming from the creation and coverup of polluting technologies. The automaker pled guilty in June to wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act, following a three-year investigation by the...
Stellantis unit sentenced in U.S. diesel emissions probe, will pay $300 million
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in June to criminal conspiracy and will pay nearly $300 million to resolve a multi-year U.S. Justice Department diesel-emissions fraud probe.
electrek.co
Nikola acquires Romeo Power to develop and produce its own EV batteries in-house
Commercial EV manufacturer Nikola Corporation announced it has signed an agreement to acquire EV battery developer Romeo Power Inc. Nikola will absorb Romeo’s battery manufacturing facility in Southern California and begin engineering its own EV packs in-house. Nikola Corporation ($NKLA) is an American manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) that...
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
CNBC
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs
The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
CNBC
How an unknown Vietnamese carmaker is trying to beat Tesla in the U.S.
An unknown automaker, VinFast, which was founded just a few years ago in Vietnam, is landing in the United States hoping to take on giants like Tesla. Its founder, Pham Nhat Vuong, made his first fortune in dried ramen noodles and has since become Vietnam's richest person and owner of Vingroup, the country's largest conglomerate.
Report: 12-year-olds found working in Alabama auto parts plant
A metal stamping plant near Montgomery, Ala., has employed child laborers as young as 12 years old, according to a Reuters exclusive report published Friday. Local police, the family of three of the underage workers and eight current factory employees confirmed the story, said the outlet. Parts made at the SMART Alabama LLC factory are used for automobiles.
freightwaves.com
TuSimple sees no change in business model in wake of safety probe
TuSimple co-founder and CEO Xiaodi Hou on Tuesday responded to concerns from financial analysts on potential repercussions of a safety investigation following an April 6 crash involving one of its driverless trucks. “This was an incident with a correctable flaw, not a material change to our business model,” Hou asserted...
Here’s Every Electric Vehicle With a Starting Price Under $40,000
ChevroletIt's not easy to find affordable EVs because they barely exist.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
insideevs.com
GM, Volkswagen, And The US Postal Service: Top EV News July 29, 2022
This week, we have a compelling EV news about General Motors, Volkswagen, and the US Postal Service: Our Top EV News for the week of July 29, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
US News and World Report
Lidar Maker Innoviz Signs $4 Billion Supply Deal With Volkswagen
(Reuters) - Innoviz Technologies will supply hardware and software to Volkswagen AG's Cariad unit in a deal valued at $4 billion, the Israeli company said on Tuesday. The components, including laser-based lidar sensors, will be used in advanced driver assistance systems and automated vehicles from multiple brands in the Volkswagen Group, starting mid-decade, Innoviz said.
electrek.co
Legacy auto BEV growth rate doubles Tesla which drops to 60.9% of total EV market
Despite dwindling inventories of BEVs due to supply chain constraints and legacy automakers still playing catchup in BEV production, the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise… and Tesla isn’t the only pony in the race anymore. That being said, Tesla remains the “Nap” in EV sales, but the rest of the market is starting to catch up.
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Borrows Details From The Car America Can't Buy
Japanese automaker Honda is working towards its goal of manufacturing 30 new EV models by 2030. If everything goes according to plan, 40% of all Honda vehicles sold in North America by 2030 will be electric vehicles or fuel cell vehicles, a number the company plans to up to 100% by 2040 (via Reuters). It's an ambitious target, and Honda has laid the groundwork to make it possible by committing to invest $46.3 billion in a span of six years to expand its EV lineup. Honda also teamed up with GM to make affordable electric vehicles that will probably be sold for less than $30,000 per unit. Honda is creating a joint venture with Sony to develop electric vehicles.
Florida among leading states in EV adoption
Florida is second in the nation in electric vehicle ownership, but trails far behind California, where nearly 40% of the nation's EVs are registered.Yes, but: Unlike California, Florida offers EV buyers no state incentives, making its high adoption rate all the more remarkable.But, but, but: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller reports.In fact, America's EV revolution has barely begun and it's playing out in super-slow motion.Why it matters: Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development in the face of urgent warnings about climate change....
TechCrunch
Chevy Bolt owners must choose between rebates and battery defect lawsuits
GM first recalled the Bolt in November 2020 after reports of battery fires between 2017 and 2019. The automaker tried addressing the issue with a software update in April 2021, but two subsequent fires and a second recall led the NHTSA to warn against parking indoors. That prompted a July 2021 recall where GM replaced the battery packs. The brand eventually recalled all manufactured Bolts, pledged an additional $1 billion for battery replacements and offered an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on substitute batteries.
