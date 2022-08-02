Brownwood cross country sets sights on greater successes

www.brownwoodnews.com
Burnett: ‘Passion’ highlights first day of Lions football practice
The Brownwood Lions kicked off their fifth season under head coach Sammy Burnett Monday morning, and a season filled with high expectations was met with the expected level of enthusiasm by the players. The Lions, who are 23-21 under Burnett, were picked last week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website...
Brownwood tennis takes the court with season opener just over a week away
The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions team tennis season began Monday, with the first matches of the season just nine days away. Head coach Crystal Blazek will be attempting to replace three girls and three boys that graduated, with a trip to Abilene to face Sweetwater and Big Spring looming on Aug. 10.
Filling holes in the lineup key as Lady Lions volleyball begins
With the bulk of last year’s team departed due to graduation, fourth-year head coach Allison Smith has plenty of holes to fill as preseason practice kicked off Monday for the Brownwood Lady Lions volleyball program. “It’s going to be a little bit of a rebuilding year after graduating seven...
Price: ‘Excitement in the air’ as season starts for No. 15 Early
Coming off a 9-3 season, coupled with the move to Class 3A Division II and No. 15 preseason ranking by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the Early Longhorns have plenty of reasons to be excited this season. And that showed in Monday’s initial practice of the season. “Excitement is...
Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament set for Aug. 7
VFW Post 3278 is hosting the Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at its location at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. All proceeds will go toward Brown County volunteer fire departments. Boards open at 10:30 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m., bring your own partner. There will...
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947, to Carl and Louise (Grillette) Hill in Abilene, Texas. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. She was 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School. Janie went on...
Jesse Guerrero
Jesse Guerrero, age 53, of Coleman, died Friday, July 29, 2022, in Brown County. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dick Schultz, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Jimmie Wayne Smith
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. The family will host a time of reflection and visitation Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service honoring Jimmie’s life 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Shaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Santa Anna Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Howard Payne University works to serve needs of rural Texas schools
Howard Payne University’s School of Education and School of Music and Fine Arts are taking steps to help fulfill needs of rural schools in Texas. The School of Education’s focus is to provide highly qualified teachers, while the School of Music and Fine Arts provides a wide range of academic resources to school music programs.
Tommy Lee Perkins
Tommy Lee Perkins, age 76 of Bangs, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022. Visitation for Tommy will be held at Heartland Funeral Home of Early on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2 PM at the Heartland Funeral Home chapel.
Bennie A. Flynn
Bennie A. Flynn, age 75, died Friday, July 29, 2022 in Coleman, Texas. He was born on November 24, 1946 in Breckenridge, Texas, a son of Ben Flynn and Olive Stanger Flynn. In 1961 he moved with his family to Coleman where he graduated from Coleman High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In 1974 he received a Master of Science degree in Hospital Administration from Trinity University. Bennie spent many years in hospital administration and later as a consultant in the health care industry. He retired to Coleman County in 1997 where he lived, worked, hunted and fished on his beloved Flynn Farm. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coleman.
Joe Moore
Funeral services for Joe Moore, 92, of Brownwood, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Heartland Funeral Home with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at the funeral home.
Douglas Earl Emison
Doug was born November 9, 1957 to Oscar and Reva Emison in Lovington, New Mexico, and passed away suddenly on July 28, 2022 in Phoenix Arizona. He is survived by sons Andrew Emison and wife Nicole, and granddaughter Lily of Eau Claire Wisconsin, and Luke Emison and wife Kursty and sons Caleb and Jeremiah of Greenwood, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Ross Emison of Brownwood Texas, and many nieces and nephews, family members and friends.
David Thomas Jones
David Thomas Jones, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Henrick Medical Center. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. David was born on June 22, 1952, in Gainesville to David A....
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Feels Like Home
The heat still sits on us here downtown, at least (they say) through the rest of the week. Cooler temps coming this weekend. Yesterday Danielle and I walked down to check the chickens and collect eggs at the coop behind the old Rogers House, and the thermometer said it was well over 100 degrees, but it didn’t feel too bad. We walked down Brown Street past the Manor and I noticed the pepperweed growing up in cracks in the road along the way and even in cracks on the sidewalks. Back when we were living on the farm all those years I’d come upon the pepperweed in the rough land, the disturbed ground, and I’d reach down and pull along the little “branches” and get a tiny handful of the little pepper seedlets and toss them into my mouth and chew them up. They have a delicious peppery flavor (thus the name,) but every year and every plant is different. Sometimes you’d barely get a hint of the pepper flavor and then once in a while you’d get a really strong pepper kick. I taught the children that since we couldn’t really grow black pepper here easily, collecting the pepperweed seeds in the spring and early summer would become a priority if the system collapsed or we had to truly survive for a long period of time without buying things from stores or going to town.
Brown County Game Warden to speak at BCRW luncheon on Aug. 12
The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold its August meeting on Friday, Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Brownwood Country Club. The guest speaker will be Brad Reeves, Brown County Game Warden, who will be discussing “The Life of a Game Warden”. You do not...
Premier High announces Free and Reduced-Price Breakfast Meals Community Eligibility Provision
The Premier High School-Brownwood announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
40 UNDER 40: Robert Lee
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Robert Lee’s love for people and desire to help them first led to a career in the military, followed...
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
