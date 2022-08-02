Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum

975kgkl.com
Railway Museum caboose dragged 15 feet after wreck
Broken glass and severe damage to the Mini Caboose happen in one weekend at the Railway museum of San Angelo.
Structure fire on 17th and Oakes
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
The San Angelo Police Department reported that a motor vehicle accident took place on 7th and Bryant on Tuesday. Officers on the scene said that 3 vehicles were involved in the multi-vehicle accident, namely a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition [..]
Truck and camper crash due to medical emergency
SAN ANGELO, Texas —A truck pulling a camper has crashed on Shiloh due to a medical emergency. A Dodge 2500 pulling a camper was westbound on Shiloh when the driver experience a medical episode causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a few mailboxes before coming to a stop. There have been no […]
Three car accident on 7th and Bryant slows down traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD has sent out an alert to avoid 7th and Bryant due to a motor vehicle accident. Officers on the scene said a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition and a white Ford Focus were headed Northbound on North Bryant when the front two vehicles ( white Ford Focus and […]
TGC Sheriff’s Office announces road closure due to a traffic accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced that FM 2288 near Grey Wolf Lane will be shut down for the time being due to a traffic accident. The alert is listed under a ‘Moderate’ severity which is defined to be a possible threat to life or property. The department has requested […]
NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
Jamie Lin Wilson Plays The House Of FiFi Dubois Thursday
Wild West Fest continues at the House of FiFi Dubois this Thursday, August 4th as Jamie Lin Wilson takes the stage!!. Jamie Lin Wilson will be performing live at FiFi's with her full band this Thursday as part of the week long Wild West Fest live music shows featuring some of the very best in Texas/Red Dirt music at venues all around San Angelo!
Whiskey Myers Headlines The River Stage Sat, July 30th
What a great night for live music this Saturday, July 30th with three great bands as Muscadine Bloodline and Austin Meade open for Whiskey Myers at San Angelo's River Stage with Wild West Fest 2022. Whiskey Myers puts it all in their music including Texas Country, Blues, and Rock and...
Can You Live in an RV on Your Own Property in San Angelo?
The call of the road is pretty persuasive. With the luxury of today's RV's, answering the call of the road in your own backyard can be pretty tempting. Sometimes, setting an RV up on property you own to live in until you can construct a permanent dwelling seems like a great option.
Turnpike Troubadours selling Out Shows And Coming Here Soon
Last Fri, July 15th the Turnpike Troubadours headlined the Under The Big Sky Fest in Whitefish, Montana in front of what might be the biggest crowd in independent country music all year and they are selling out everywhere they play. A reminder to get your tickets as they play San Angelo's River Stage on Fri, Aug. 5th!
Cooper’s Offers You Great Concerts And More!
Not only does Cooper's BBQ Live in Christoval keep great shows coming to their stage, but they offer you so much more!. The Cooper's Family has been famous for their Bar-b-que for many years. They're family owned and have numerous locations in Texas. Our Cooper's in Christoval took things to...
You Won’t Believe How Long These SA Restaurants Have Been Open
Restaurants seem to come and go. In fact, restaurant chains seem to come and go. Remember Howard Johnsons? During Covid, sadly, many local restaurants closed down for good. Even so, here in San Angelo, there are several restaurants that have stood the test of time. Dun Bar Motel and Restaurant:...
Today Is National Ice Cream Day– A Great San Angelo Choice
Today is National Ice Cream Day. Here in San Angelo we have some great choices. The one choice that consistently rates the highest with reviews galore is The Latest Scoop. The Latest Scoop is off the beaten path, but natives of San Angelo know there is no equal when it comes to ice cram. They're at 37A West Concho in San Angelo. If you want to taste ice cream that's not just good, but elevated to art, then The Latest Scoop is the perfect way to celebrate a day dedicated to this incredible dessert.
How Would You Like It If Everyday Was Payday?
It is just the way jobs work. Payday is once a week or twice a month or even once a month. Since the Covid outbreak, work is fundamentally different. More and more people are working from home. Many businesses can't keep employees because there is a huge labor shortage. Millions of Americans have ditched their jobs, because life is too short for all the stress of some jobs.
