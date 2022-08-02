Parker wins wild Sceva Memorial at Shady Bowl

www.urbanacitizen.com
Related
Urbana Citizen
UHS alumni game
The Urbana High School alumni boys soccer squad beat the current UHS team, 8-4, Saturday night. Pictured is alum Daniel Westcott battling for the ball with current UHS players Henry Harrigan and Brayden Spriggs.
Urbana Citizen
NIL likely in Ohio prep sports
COLUMBUS – Doug Ute, the executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, believes name, image and likeness (NIL) is coming to Ohio. He’s just not certain when or in what form. “I think it will happen,” Ute told members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association during...
Greenwood graduate Brandon Brewer returns as baseball coach replacing Chad Mercado
Greenwood has named Brandon Brewer as its new baseball coach Monday to replace Chad Mercado who had resigned. He was an all-conference outfielder for the Bulldogs in 2010. Brewer had been at Owasso (Oklahoma) for seven seasons as an assistant under Larry Turner, the winningest spring season-only coach in Oklahoma history at 1,222-274. During that period, the Rams made the Class 6A state tournament each year, lost in the semifinals twice and won the 2022 state title over Santa Fe, 7-3.
Elkin Tribune
Lady Falcons place trio on talented All-Foothills girl’s squad
Much like its male counterparts, the Forbush girl’s basketball team put three players on the All-Foothills 2A team. The trio of Skylar Southard, Alexis Ball and Carrie Vestal joined a talented 17-player first team, which saw all seven schools reach the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs this past winter. North Surry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakefield Standard
Three locals fare well at National Junior High School Rodeo finals
Three Jackson County girls fared well at the National Junior High School Rodeo finals in Perry, Ga., earlier this summer. Jessica Dvorak, Josie Dvorak and Sadie Hotzler earned trips to the national competition after finishing in the top four at the Minnesota Junior High School Rodeo finals in Fergus Falls back in May. Hotzler is reigning state champion in barrel racing and reserve champion pole bender. Josie Dvorak qualified in barrels and poles and Jessica Dvorak made it in barrels, poles and goat tying.
Cross Country: Shady Spring boys hope to make history this season
Shady Spring head cross country coach Eric Lawson normally has a little more pep in his step when August rolls around. This year the fifth-year head coach is even more excited. “I am always excited for cross country season. It’s my favorite sport of all time,” Lawson said. “Looking at...
Snellville, August 04 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Snellville. The Hillgrove High School softball team will have a game with Brookwood High School on August 04, 2022, 14:00:00. Click here for more details.
Comments / 0