Parker wins wild Sceva Memorial at Shady Bowl

Greenwood has named Brandon Brewer as its new baseball coach Monday to replace Chad Mercado who had resigned. He was an all-conference outfielder for the Bulldogs in 2010. Brewer had been at Owasso (Oklahoma) for seven seasons as an assistant under Larry Turner, the winningest spring season-only coach in Oklahoma history at 1,222-274. During that period, the Rams made the Class 6A state tournament each year, lost in the semifinals twice and won the 2022 state title over Santa Fe, 7-3.

GREENWOOD, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO