Strathmere Actress to Lead the Return of “Calliope Rose” to South Jersey ￼– Cape May playwright’s award-winning show to have four-week run in Somers Point in August

Free-Fall Diving Horse Ride Coming to Atlantic City NJ’s Steel Pier
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
Walk among dinosaurs at this outdoor Jersey Shore exhibit
More than 30 dinosaurs have been brought to life in the LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari in Atlantic City. From the 4,400-pound Allosaurus, plant-eating Stegosaurus and terrifyingly crested Dilophosaurus of the Jurassic period and several dinosaurs which lived 145 million to 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous period — think T-Rex, Velociraptors, Triceratops and Oviraptors — guests have a chance to walk among the life-sized replicas at this outdoor exhibit.
New Atlantic City NJ Dinosaur Exhibit Will Make You Feel Like You’re in a Movie!
Dinosaurs have descended on Atlantic City! This new exhibit will make you feel like you've stepped into 'Jurassic Park', and offers amazing photo ops!. Located on the grounds of Absecon Lighthouse on the North Beach end of Atlantic City, are full-scale, life-sized prehistoric creatures from the Mesozoic Era. The exhibit...
NBC Philadelphia
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
Bacon Brothers In Ocean City & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer. They performed last evening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Yes, Kevin is that Kevin Bacon, the accomplished movie and television star with countless acting credits. However, make no mistake...
ATLANTIC CITY CONVENTION CENTER HOSTS LARGEST SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT COLLECTIBLES EVENT IN US
THE NATIONAL SPORTS COLLECTORS CONVENTION WRAPS UP 5-DAY EVENT. CONVENTION CENTER OFFICIALS ESTIMATE 60,000+ IN ATTENDANCE. The National Sports Collectors Convention just wrapped up its 42nd annual 5-day event at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Local Convention Center officials estimate a total attendance of attendees, dealers, and sponsors of over 60,000, the highest since 1991.
Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ
It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
Watch: Cape May Whale Watch Spots Hundreds of Bottlenose Dolphins
CAPE MAY, NJ – If you have ever been to the Cape May area, one...
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
Guy Fieri is Opening a New Fantastic Chicken Guy in Atlantic City, New Jersey
I had a chance to visit Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy" at Disney Springs in Florida and it's amazing with so many different sauces and delicious chicken! Now Guy Fieri is bringing "Chicken Guy" to the Jersey Shore!. “Everybody knows by now that I love AC and am always up for...
A.C. beach hosts three nights of the world’s biggest jam band
A lot of bands play live. In fact, outside of a handful of projects that are strictly studio-based, you can expect most bands — young and old — to regularly hit the road for tour after tour in an effort to scrape in as much profit as possible.
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week
All South Jersey residents know that summertime is high volume traffic time here in this region. You can't escape it. Regardless of the time of day or where you're headed, you're bound to hit a bit of traffic wherever you go during the summer months here in the southern-most part of the Garden State. With the influx of shoobies from May through August, traffic's just inevitable.
World’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Happening in Atlantic City, NJ in September
The phenomenon known as Pickleball is invading Atlantic City soon for the World's Largest Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball is quickly becoming one of the fasting growing sports in the country. Yes, Pickleball isn't something you EAT, it's something you PLAY. I had no idea what it was when I was chatting...
Tragic death of 2012 grad Carling Mott devastates community; was kind, giving
OCEAN CITY — The community is mourning Carling Mott, a 2012 Ocean City High School graduate who died in a bicycle accident in New York City last week. “She was just a warm person,” said Greg Wheeldon, a newly retired OCHS television and media production teacher who taught Mott and worked with her on The Morning Wave, then the in-school TV program. “She was a very gifted kid. She could make you smile.”
'Biggest shark': Man catches 7-foot sand tiger shark on Sea Isle City beach, releases it back into the ocean
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend. PJ Braun, a man known as the "Shark Fisher," caught a 7-foot-long sand tiger shark on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.
Red Bull's Unusual Surf Contest to Make Waves in OCNJ Saturday
The Red Bull Foam Wreckers tour is making one of their 10 stops at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Saturday, Aug. 6 for their exciting anti-surf surf contest. The contest only has one requirement - surfers must use soft-top surfboards known as "foamies" to cruise the waves down the shore.
Atlantic City Airshow Prepares For 2022 Takeoff, Huge Crowd Expected
How many aircraft can fly over Atlantic City beach, boardwalk, and ocean in four or five hours?. Spectators planning to attend the Aug. 24 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow 2022 “Thunder Over the Boardwalk” will find out. The tentative start time is 11 a.m. and there is no...
Portion of N.J. creek turns red after company dumps food dye
A portion of the Pennsauken Creek in South Jersey turned red Tuesday after food dye was improperly released into it, officials said. But, they assured the public, the dye was not hazardous. The stretch of affected water was in the south branch of the creek near the Woodstream Waste Water...
Judge hands Atlantic County multimillion-dollar PILOT win over state
A judge gave Atlantic County a multimillion-dollar win in its ongoing fight over the Casino Property Tax Stabilization Act. But the state is saying, not so fast — literally. The state has just five days to pay Atlantic County the $2,362,500 it owes as part of the Casino PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, Superior Court Judge Michael Blee ordered Friday.
