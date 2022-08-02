Garris Horn Adds David G. Ross as Litigation Partner

mortgageorb.com
Ingersoll Rand Announces Appointment of Mark Stevenson and Michael Stubblefield to Board of Directors
DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, today announced that Mark Stevenson and Michael Stubblefield joined its Board of Directors on July 28, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005118/en/ Mark Stevenson (Photo: Business Wire)
The Roots’ Black Thought Joins Venture Capital Firm To Assist Black Entrepreneurs
The Roots‘ lead lyricist and co-founder Tariq Trotter, better known as “Black Thought, has joined a venture capital firm. Impellent Ventures, an equity-centric venture fund that run by founder David Brown and Philip Beauregard, has chosen Black Thought as general partner of the venture fund. “I’ve been keeping...
This Black-owned coworking space wants to advance and support businesswomen of color
By channeling its focus on women of color in the workplace, the primary goal for Blackbird Collective is simply to provide its members with a safe space to work and connect.
Foot Locker announces $54 million investment to support the Black community
One of the country’s leading athletic retailers is giving back to the Black community. To kick off National Black Business Month in August, Foot Locker Inc. has revealed it invested close to $54 million in the Black community through its fiscal year ending in 2021. The investment, which went...
Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
Troubled Logistics Firm Suspends CEO After Reportedly Missing Payroll
Click here to read the full article. Supply chain technology firm Slync.io removed co-founder and CEO Chris Kirchner from the top spot Monday, following a string of employee allegations that accused the firm of dodging worker pay as its former leader focused on failed attempts to purchase a U.K. football club. Slync, which has been embroiled in accusations it hasn’t paid employees for, in some cases, two months has placed chief of staff Tim Kehoe in the role of acting president following Kirchner’s ouster. “Chris, our CEO, has been suspended, at this point, of his duties as CEO and Tim is our...
Trumble, Inc. Announces Mike Prins Has Joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Trumble, Inc. announced Mike Prins has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005115/en/ Mike Prins, CEO of Trumble, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Essential Utilities’ Long-Time Chief of Staff Brian Dingerdissen Appointed to New Role as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005281/en/ Essential Utilities’ long-time Chief of Staff Brian Dingerdissen appointed to new role as vice president, investor relations and treasurer (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Kion, Booz Allen Hamilton Enter Strategic Partnership
Kion, a cloud enablement solution provider, has established a strategic partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp BAH. This partnership will join Kion's cloud enablement solution with Booz Allen's technology transformation and managed services expertise to provide government clients with complete cloud management and governance capabilities. Kion and Booz Allen...
Tech Startup ImIn Secures $1M in Seed Funding, Scales "Work-On-Demand" App Aimed at "Changing the Future of Work"
Tech startup, founded by Black woman entrepreneur Lauren Wilson, receives funding from Black-led venture capital fund Collab Capital. ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than six months after its founding, tech startup ImIn,Inc. (ImIn) has closed $1 million in seed funding to launch the company's answer to one of the most pervasive issues of today's workforce: absenteeism.
geekwire.com
New report details cybersecurity challenges and strategies in the middle market
In recent years, cybersecurity has been a considerable concern for middle market companies, although the specific threats are constantly in flux. Last year was no different, as organizations encountered a roller coaster of risks, from lingering threats related to the COVID-19 pandemic to geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainty underscored by the war in Ukraine. As is often the case, bad actors in cyberspace could come from a variety of angles on any given day.
CloudBees Names Anuj Kapur as President and CEO
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, today announced Anuj Kapur as President and Chief Executive Officer. Previously a C-level executive at Cisco and SAP, Kapur brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, product management, go-to-market strategy, and alliances in the enterprise technology sector to CloudBees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005117/en/ Anuj Kapur (Photo: Business Wire)
D.A. Davidson Advises Leading Manufacturer and Distributor of Agriculture Equipment Heartland AG Systems on Its Sale to Titan Machinery
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Heartland AG Systems, Inc. and its affiliates (Heartland). Heartland is the largest CASE IH Application Equipment distributorship in North America and one of the leading national distributors for sprayer parts and accessories to co-operatives and farm service providers. Titan Machinery, Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the U.S. and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment.
