Hunter Greene makes Marlins flounder as Reds gaff Fish, 3-1

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season. “Don Mattingly told me today he...
Marlins' Avisail Garcia batting cleanup Monday
The Miami Marlins listed Avisail Garcia as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Garcia will bat fourth as the Marlins' designated hitter Monday while Jesus Aguilar takes the evening off. Garcia has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.7 fantasy points against...
Sandy Alcantara stat that proves he should be Cy Young front runner after dominating Reds
The Miami Marlins are in all likelihood going to miss the playoffs once again. But that is in no part thanks to the performance of starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara this season. He has been utterly dominant and was back at it again Wednesday. Alcantara tossed a complete game shutout as Miami defeated the Cincinnati Reds, […] The post Sandy Alcantara stat that proves he should be Cy Young front runner after dominating Reds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Mariners get first look at new ace Luis Castillo vs. Yankees
When Luis Castillo dazzled at Yankee Stadium for the Cincinnati Reds on July 14, it was viewed as an audition
Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners
The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
Brandon Marsh traded by Angels to Phillies Tuesday
The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday. In one of the many deadline deals that went down across baseball Tuesday afternoon, defense-first outfielder Marsh has been shipped to one of the worst defensive teams in MLB in Philadelphia. Heading back to Los Angeles in the deal is catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe.
Yankees receive Luis Castillo sucker-punch in tough loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees faced off against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon with Gerrit Cole on the mound (7-3 final score). Opposite Cole, Seattle boasted their newfound Ace, Luis Castillo, whom they gave up a ton of prospects to acquire. General manager Brian Cashman was hoping his Ace could...
Trent Grisham's walk-off HR gives Padres sweep of Rockies in twin bill
Trent Grisham hit a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win over the visiting Colorado Rockies and a sweep of a day-night doubleheader. Grisham, who hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs in the...
Dodgers top Giants amid news of death of broadcaster Scully
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully’s death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts’ home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the...
