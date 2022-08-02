Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum

987kissfmsanangelo.com
Bigger is Better In San Angelo? Check Out This Tiny Home
I am so tired of renting. It seems most apartment complexes have us over a barrel. Have you ever REALLY read your lease? There are ridiculous made up fees for everything. What they charge for pets is criminal and should be better regulated, in my opinion. How many of us...
Jamie Lin Wilson Plays The House Of FiFi Dubois Thursday
Wild West Fest continues at the House of FiFi Dubois this Thursday, August 4th as Jamie Lin Wilson takes the stage!!. Jamie Lin Wilson will be performing live at FiFi's with her full band this Thursday as part of the week long Wild West Fest live music shows featuring some of the very best in Texas/Red Dirt music at venues all around San Angelo!
The Chicken Farm Art Center Has Sold
One of San Angelo's most popular art attractions that celebrates the arts throughout the year has just changed owners. The Chicken Farm's beginning dates back to 1971 when Roger Allen, an accomplished artisan, started it. Years later in 1985, Roger met Jerry Warnell who also shared a passion for art. They became good friends, and Warnell worked with Allen for over 30 years.
Memories From San Angelo’s The Miss Wool Of America Pageant
It's hard to believe, but San Angelo used to host a nationally known beauty pageant that was broadcast all across America. From 1952-1972, this pageant was a big deal on the pageant circuit. Originally, it only included contestants from across Texas. But in 1958 this pageant went national. The annual...
Can You Live in an RV on Your Own Property in San Angelo?
The call of the road is pretty persuasive. With the luxury of today's RV's, answering the call of the road in your own backyard can be pretty tempting. Sometimes, setting an RV up on property you own to live in until you can construct a permanent dwelling seems like a great option.
Pain in the…Family Dollar Recall Includes Hemorrhoidal Cream
It is hard to calculate exactly how many Family Dollar stores there are in West Texas. There's probably a new one opening right now somewhre. San Angelo has five alone. As people are pinching pennies these day, many are finding economic relief from discount stores like Family Dollar. But Family...
Turnpike Troubadours selling Out Shows And Coming Here Soon
Last Fri, July 15th the Turnpike Troubadours headlined the Under The Big Sky Fest in Whitefish, Montana in front of what might be the biggest crowd in independent country music all year and they are selling out everywhere they play. A reminder to get your tickets as they play San Angelo's River Stage on Fri, Aug. 5th!
Muscadine Bloodline plays San Angelo Riverstage July 30th
Wild West Fest is coming to San Angelo July 29th - Aug 5th with an 8 day music fest. Muscadine Bloodline is one of the openers for Whiskey Myers on Sat, July 30th!. Proudly independent and unapologetically Southern, country duo Muscadine Bloodline find their true voice on their upcoming new album, Dispatch to 16th Ave. Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton grew up in Mobile, Alabama, but didn’t cross paths until they each started to pursue their musical dreams.
You Won’t Believe How Long These SA Restaurants Have Been Open
Restaurants seem to come and go. In fact, restaurant chains seem to come and go. Remember Howard Johnsons? During Covid, sadly, many local restaurants closed down for good. Even so, here in San Angelo, there are several restaurants that have stood the test of time. Dun Bar Motel and Restaurant:...
San Angelo’s 12 Mile band Plays House of FiFi Dubois July 23rd
The House of FiFi Dubois in Historic Downtown San Angelo is known for bringing great bands to their stage and this Saturday, July 23rd San Angelo's own 12 Mile band will be there to put on a great show for you!. 12 Mile is a Texas Country band based out...
Why are Bread Prices Surging in San Angelo?
The Lord's Prayer famously says: "Give us this day our daily bread". During the French Revolution Queen Marie Antoinette when told that the peasants were angry over rising bread costs, famously said, "Let Them Eat Cake". Today, people are struggling as prices are rising nearly 10% a month. Even in...
How Would You Like It If Everyday Was Payday?
It is just the way jobs work. Payday is once a week or twice a month or even once a month. Since the Covid outbreak, work is fundamentally different. More and more people are working from home. Many businesses can't keep employees because there is a huge labor shortage. Millions of Americans have ditched their jobs, because life is too short for all the stress of some jobs.
