Gov. Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency to Support CA’s Response to Monkeypox

By Elizabeth Ireland
 4 days ago
Test tubes labeled “Monkeypox virus positive and negative” are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a monkeypox state of emergency Monday in a move aimed at bolstering vaccination efforts to control an outbreak that health officials report has infected more than 5,800 Americans.

Soon after Monday’s announcement, Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, released a statement in support of the governor’s declaration and county’s commitment to protecting the local community.

“Governor Newsom and our California Department of Public Health have put us in a position of strength when it comes to addressing monkeypox outbreaks by declaring an emergency,” Fletcher said. “Our county has been working with the community to distribute vaccines and information, and this action by the state will allow them to better support our county as we administer services. We are likely to align with the state in the coming days by making our own declaration.”

To date, San Diego County has received about 2,200 doses of the monkeypox vaccine and has 27 confirmed and probable cases. The region’s case count is updated each Friday afternoon on the county’s monkeypox website.

California accounted for 827 confirmed U.S. monkeypox cases as of Monday, the second-largest state tally after 1,390 infections documented in New York, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

San Diego County residents can receive information about monkeypox via text. Health officials are now sending real-time information about the impact of monkeypox in the region along with details about available services. Sign up to receive messages by texting COSD MONKEYPOX to 468-311.

Reuters contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

California Ranked as Healthiest and Fittest State in America

A new study finds that California is the healthiest state in America with the fittest residents and second only to Oregon in healthy eating. The report by Innerbody Research, a Palo Alto-based firm that studies home health products and services, ranked California at the top primarily because of its low smoking rate and high number of fitness and health locations.
Times of San Diego

Broker, Firm Agree to $1M Fine in City Lawsuit Over $67M Hotel Deal for Homeless Housing

A proposed settlement was announced Thursday between the city of San Diego and a real estate broker the city accused of improperly profiting from a hotel sale. The city accused Jim Neil of buying thousands of shares in Chatham Lodging Trust, the former owner of a Mission Valley hotel, just before he recommended that the San Diego Housing Commission make the purchase.
Times of San Diego

City Buys 25 Acres to Expand Wildlife Conservation Area in Mission Trails Park

San Diego recently acquired 25 acres of land for $773,500 to add to the preserved wildlife areas within Mission Trails Regional Park, it was announced Thursday. The sale is part of the Multiple Species Conservation Program and is intended to protect the Diegan Coastal Sage Scrub and some native grassland habitats on the land. According to a release from the city, staff also believe there is a high potential the federally endangered California Gnatcatcher bird is present on the property.
