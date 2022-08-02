ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar hits lowest since mid-June vs yen as investors reassess U.S. rate hike outlook

srnnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.srnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
marketplace.org

Why is China reducing its U.S. debt holdings?

The share of U.S. government debt belonging to China has dropped below $1 trillion — the lowest level in 12 years. China has been a big buyer of U.S. debt. So what’s behind the change?. China’s economy has slowed down considerably in recent months. “You’ve had entire...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details

In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#U S Economy#U S Dollar#Japanese Yen#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Bannockburn Global Forex#U S Treasury
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Daily Mail

One in the eye for Putin: British troops and Chinook helicopters take part in 'high-readiness' exercise alongside US and Finnish forces as Finland moves closer to joining Nato

British troops have delivered a show of strength to Vladimir Putin as they held a 'high-readiness' military exercise in Finland alongside US and Finnish armed forces this week. Some 700 troops took part in the four-day training event, dubbed Exercise Vigilant Fox, including 150 British Army and Royal Air Force...
MILITARY
UPI News

Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia's Ukraine invasion marks a turning point for EM investing: Acadian

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The long-term effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for investors in emerging market stocks include a reassessment of EM benchmarks, a reshaping of global trade, and premium value for managing the risk embedded in the asset class, research published Monday by Acadian Asset Management said.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Dollar Climbs With U.S. Yields After Fed Doves Say Expect More Rate Hikes

The U.S. dollar remained elevated on Wednesday following its biggest surge in three weeks against major peers overnight, with Federal Reserve officials talking up the potential for further, aggressive interest rate hikes. The greenback continued its rise versus the safe-haven yen, extending its best gain for six weeks, as U.S....
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Canadian Dollar Rises as U.S. Data Tempers Recession Fears

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as worries about a possible recession eased following encouraging economic data from the United States, Canada's largest trading partner, offsetting a slide in oil prices. Wall Street rallied as data showed that the U.S. services sector rebounded unexpectedly...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy