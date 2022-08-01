Read on www.thewashingtondailynews.com
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Blackland Farm Managers Tour held for 52nd year
Fifty-two years ago, farmers in four adjoining counties – Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington and Beaufort – formed the Blackland Farm Managers Association which later organized an event to teach other local farmers about how to harvest crops on black soil. With the same care and attention they show their crops, farmers have grown the event that now teaches over 500 guests the best farming practices for black soil as discovered through research at North Carolina State University. This event became known as the Blackland Farm Managers Tour Program.
WITN
Pitt County schools to host supply drive Saturday
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school district will hold a supply drive Saturday. The annual “Stuff the Bus” event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart on 4600 East 10th Street in Greenville. If you would like to donate, you can bring...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity couple donates harpsichord to Tryon Palace
Ernest (Ernie) Miller and his wife Sandra Shulinoff Miller, of Chocowinity, donated a harpsichord to Tryon Palace in New Bern on Friday, July 22. It is a single manual harpsichord based on a 17th century design. Miller’s harpsichord replaces one previously used by the historic site used during the Candlelight...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Larry Bryan Armstrong
Larry Bryan Armstrong, age 62, passed away at his home on July 22, 2022 in Bridgeton, NC. A memorial service was held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Passion Church of God located at 7685 Main St. in Vanceboro, NC. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is...
thewashingtondailynews.com
James Timothy Langley Jr.
James Timothy Langley Jr., age 57, a resident of the Farm Life community in Martin County, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3:00pm-until, at the Farm Life Ruritan building, located on NC Hwy 17. Joseph B....
WITN
Ground broken on new Wayne Co. elementary school
FREMONT, N.C. (WITN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Wayne County for the new Fremont Elementary School. Wayne County Public Schools says elected officials, dignitaries, leaders, and community members made the day a historic event and an exciting occasion to come together and celebrate the construction of the school.
WITN
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
ENC school districts trying to fill vacant positions ahead of school year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The school year for many districts in Eastern North Carolina is right around the corner. As students and teachers are getting ready for a new year, some school districts are trying to fill vacant positions. Washington County Schools excited to welcome back students on Thursday Education officials say nationwide, not as […]
neusenews.com
Amazon connects to LCPS students with large school supply donation
Being new to Lenoir County’s business community, the leaders of the Amazon distribution site in Kinston and its employees want to forge a connection with people who live here. They started this week with the youngest of the county’s residents and with the school supplies many will need to get off to a good start in the coming school year.
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier tension goes public as mayor and commissioner criticize another board member during meeting
PELETIER — Simmering tensions among members of the Peletier Board of Commissioners went highly public Monday night as Mayor Dale Sowers and Commissioner Dann Taylor lambasted Commissioner Steven Overby for comments he made on a Facebook page in June. The board, with Overby and Commissioner David Bragg absent, met...
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
Plane loses power, lands safely on North Carolina highway
CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane lost power Monday morning and made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 outside Creswell. No one was hurt when the plane was forced to land on the highway near Creswell just outside Plymouth, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the aircraft’s landing gear was […]
Jacksonville business holding school supply giveaway Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin. The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend. The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.There will […]
inforney.com
Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville
Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
WITN
Tanker truck gets stuck on bridge guardrails
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A gasoline tanker truck got stuck on a bridge guardrails this morning just outside of Kinston. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Neuse River Bridge on U.S. 70. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says the tanker was...
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
Armed Beaufort Co. drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– A Beaufort County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related crimes where he pled guilty to charges earlier this year. Adrian Lamont Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16, Dixon […]
