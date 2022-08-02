Mosaic sees fertilizer demand supported by tight crop supplies into 2023

www.srnnews.com
Phys.org
New York onion growers can keep yields while cutting chemical use
A surprise finding from new research on controlling pests and disease in New York commercial onion fields will enable the state's producers to cut their use of synthetic chemicals without sacrificing yield. The study, conducted by scientists at Cornell AgriTech and recently published in the journal Agronomy on May 28,...
srnnews.com
Exclusive-U.S. game software developer Unity in talks to spin off China unit -sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Unity Software Inc, the U.S. developer best known for software used to design video games, is in talks to spin off its China unit to help it expand in the world’s biggest games market, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. San Francisco-based Unity...
Motley Fool
Europe's Heat Wave Could Crimp the Olive Oil Supply
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
srnnews.com
Bayer’s agriculture unit, consumer health drive outlook hike
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer on Thursday lifted its 2022 earnings guidance on strong demand from farmers for its seeds and crop chemicals and higher sales of consumer health products. Bayer is now targeting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, of about...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
See what researchers found when they tested a bottle of Fiji Water against a glass of tap water.
Is bottled water REALLY all that bad?
A Water Strategy for the Parched West: Cities Pay Farmers to Install Efficient Irrigation Systems
“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and...
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Agriculture Online
Report: Nut farmers expanded as drought deepened in California
As California declared multiple drought emergencies and imposed mandatory water restrictions on residents in recent years, the state’s almond farmers expanded their orchards by a remarkable 78%, according to new research by Food & Water Watch. In a brief but critical report issued last week, the climate and consumer...
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Phys.org
Using electricity to remove persistent weeds
Researchers from the University of Missouri recently conducted two field studies to explore the effectiveness of electricity in weed control. They used a tractor attachment called The Weed Zapper to electrocute eight types of weeds common in soybean crops, including herbicide-resistant waterhemp. The first study showed that control was more...
Best drought tolerant plants: 14 varieties that will survive a very dry spell
The best drought-tolerant plants will take the guesswork out of planting up your backyard if you live in a climate where it doesn't rain much during the summer. Different plants have different tolerance levels for dry spells and some will easily do fine for weeks without water, while others will start wilting after only a few days. Knowing what to plant in a drought-prone backyard is key to enjoying an outdoor space that still thrives even during intense heat.
One Green Planet
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
srnnews.com
Robinhood cutting workforce by 23%
(Reuters) – Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it is laying off about 23% of its employees. The layoffs will be concentrated in the company’s operations, marketing and program management functions, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said in a blog post. (Reporting by Hannah...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Agravitae and TKO Farms partner to create market for graviola-based products in the U.S.
Together, Agravitae and TKO Farms have developed a proprietary process to freeze dry the vine-ripened fruit to preserve its nutritional qualities. Armed with this new technology, they have also developed a range of products that are making their way into the U.S. market. Agravitae (Tustin, CA) has partnered with TKO...
srnnews.com
Ukrainian grain ship heads through safe waters, but economy is still in doldrums
KYIV/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy dismissed the importance of the first grain export shipment from his country since Russia invaded, saying it was carrying a fraction of the crop Kyiv must sell to help salvage its shattered economy. His downbeat comments, via video to students in Australia on Wednesday,...
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Says Falling Oil Prices Show Inflation Not Having Peaked Is A 'Lie'
Television personality and author Jim Cramer said the speed of decline in oil refutes the theory that inflation has not peaked yet. “The inflationistas simply refuse to believe it could have peaked regardless of the evidence,” Cramer tweeted. The speed of the decline in oil i think puts...
rigzone.com
Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
Pantheon Resources has reached the total depth at Alkaid #2 well, hitting multiple oil-bearing reservoirs. Pantheon Resources has reached the target vertical depth at the Alkaid #2 pilot hole in the Alaska North Slope, hitting a total vertical depth of 8,584 feet, with a measured depth of 8,950 ft, having encountered multiple oil-bearing reservoirs in all three targeted formations in the well, the Shelf Margin Deltaic, the Alkaid Anomaly, and the deeper, untested extension of the Alkaid Anomaly (Alkaid Deep).
