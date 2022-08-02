Surveillance video of Franklin County shooting that killed 21-year-old man released

www.10tv.com
Columbus Police searching for suspects accused of stealing 69-year-old's car on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing a 69-year-old man's vehicle. Police said on July 10, the suspect found his vehicle parked at 55 Lazelle Road at the Willow Brook Chrisitan Homes with two males inside. The 69-year-old victim fought...
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
Woman dies after hit and run in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County hit and run has left one woman dead late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. 62 in Jackson Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. An unidentified woman was found...
County woman charged with OVI, had 9-month-old child in the vehicle
A county woman was charged with OVI Monday evening just after 5:30. Bellefontaine Police received a tip referencing a possible intoxicated driver. Officers located her at the Logan County Library. Authorities met with the caller, who explained she was at the library with her step-daughter for a scheduled visit with...
Three individuals face charges after fleeing from deputies in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Following the theft of an ATV and a subsequent pursuit, three individuals face criminal charges. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 27 of a possible stolen ATV in the area of the Huntsman Market on Route 772 south of Chillicothe. According...
Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Union County
An Illinois man was arrested after a stabbing incident in Union County this past Sunday. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 34,000 block of Shertzer Road to investigate. The Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District and EMS...
Columbus man found guilty in 2 murders sentenced to 86 years to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man who was found guilty in two separate murders that took place in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday. Rashad Short was sentenced to 86 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him in the 2020 shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office.
Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead
The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
Police: 2 men dead, 3 injured in shooting outside of south Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are dead and three others were injured after police said multiple shooters were involved in a shooting outside of a south Columbus bar Monday night. Columbus Police Chief Deputy Smith Weir said officers were called to the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m.
Springfield police issue warning about recent uptick in ATV, recreational vehicle thefts
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police Division investigators are warning the community about a recent uptick in ATV and recreational vehicle thefts. Police have taken several reports of stolen ATVs and recreational vehicles within the city, according to police. “Thieves are taking the vehicles from sheds, yards and carports” police said....
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
Columbus police officer injured in car crash near Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday after their cruiser was involved in a car accident. Police report that the officer was responding to a crash at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads at about 11 a.m. when their cruiser was involved in a separate accident. Both […]
‘Be aware:’ Woman remembers Columbus cousin killed in alleged domestic violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kelly Mabra drove to downtown Columbus on Monday to sit in court in support of her cousin who was killed on April 16. Mabra wanted to look Douglas Revels in the eye. He’s on trial after being accused of the murder of her cousin, Traci Mabra-Dalton. “I have to be here […]
Mom waits for justice, nearly a year after son is shot to death during road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a 2021 homicide that is not providing a lot of information for Columbus police to solve. Malik Price, 27, was shot and killed on September 9, 2021, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Road, during what police are calling a road rage incident. Investigators say...
