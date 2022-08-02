ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Surveillance video of Franklin County shooting that killed 21-year-old man released

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.10tv.com

Comments / 1

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Woman dies after hit and run in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County hit and run has left one woman dead late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. 62 in Jackson Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. An unidentified woman was found...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

County woman charged with OVI, had 9-month-old child in the vehicle

A county woman was charged with OVI Monday evening just after 5:30. Bellefontaine Police received a tip referencing a possible intoxicated driver. Officers located her at the Logan County Library. Authorities met with the caller, who explained she was at the library with her step-daughter for a scheduled visit with...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WOWK

Two dead, three injured after shooting at Far South Side bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead and at least three others injured Monday night after a shooting at a bar on the Far South Side. According to Columbus police, the shootout with multiple people involved was reported outside of the Old Landmark bar on the 100 block of Rumsey Road at approximately 9:40 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Union County

An Illinois man was arrested after a stabbing incident in Union County this past Sunday. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 34,000 block of Shertzer Road to investigate. The Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District and EMS...
UNION COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man found guilty in 2 murders sentenced to 86 years to life in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man who was found guilty in two separate murders that took place in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday. Rashad Short was sentenced to 86 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him in the 2020 shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Surveillance
myfox28columbus.com

Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead

The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer injured in car crash near Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday after their cruiser was involved in a car accident. Police report that the officer was responding to a crash at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads at about 11 a.m. when their cruiser was involved in a separate accident. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Two people killed, three injured in south Columbus shooting

Two people are dead and three others injured after a Monday evening shooting on Columbus’ far south side that police say involved at least two shooters. The shooting happened outside the Landmark bar in the 100 block of Rumsey Road. Police did not immediately detail the circumstances leading to the shooting. As of early Tuesday morning police had not announced any suspects or possible motives.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports. 
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy