Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is searching for answers after being vandalized this past weekend. According to a press release, on July 30th the museum discovered a shattered window on their historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The say the damage appeared to be intentional, and may be a possible attempt at breaking and entering. Unfortunately, the museum says this isn't the only time the caboose was vandalized.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO