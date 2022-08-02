ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Puget Sound Energy, Avista request electricity and gas rate increases; state attorney general opposes

KREM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.krem.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

Utility customers in Western Washington, Spokane face potential rate hikes

Utility customers in Western Washington and Spokane could pay more this year for electricity. But the public will have its say before any final decisions are made. Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities try to raise their rates every so often, usually because of supply costs. Such rate hikes have to be approved by Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission.
SPOKANE, WA
J.R. Heimbigner

Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?

Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puget Sound Energy#Green Energy#Natural Gas#Avista Utilities#Pse#Ag#The Public Counsel Unit
ncwlife.com

Blewett Pass work likely to mean travel delays

The state began work today on a Blewett Pass project that will mean lane closures today through Thursday. The Washington State Department of Transportation said a contractor will be repairing and replacing guardrail and jersey barriers on the Highway 97 pass. The work will be between 7 a.m. and 5...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Vantage Highway wildfire continues to burn in eastern Washington

VANTAGE, Wash. - Eastern Washington is dry, hot and windy a combination perfect for wildfires. One, the Vantage Highway Fire, has already grown in size to 10,500 acres – or roughly 12.5 square miles, the size of a small city. On Tuesday, aircraft would fly overhead one after another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ncwlife.com

Douglas County sheriff to head statewide law enforcement group

When Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown finishes his term as president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs next year he’ll be replaced by yet another Wenatchee Valley law enforcement official. The association announced this week that Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris will lead their 15-member executive...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy